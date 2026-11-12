ALSO And Intermedia Form Joint Venture To Build A Next-Generation U.S. Cloud And Technology Business

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALSO Intermedia Technologies will combine the scale and marketplace technology of a €15 billion European technology leader with Intermedia's pioneering Microsoft and intelligent communications expertise, established partner ecosystem, and award-winning support

SUNNYVALE, CA, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN), a leading European technology provider, and Intermedia Intelligent Communications, a leading provider of AI-powered communications, collaboration, and customer engagement solutions, today announced the formation of ALSO Intermedia Technologies LLC, a joint venture to build a next-generation cloud and technology marketplace for the U.S. market. The new business will help managed service providers (MSPs) and IT resellers source, sell, provision, and manage Microsoft cloud products and a growing portfolio of business technology solutions through a single marketplace, backed by dedicated partner service and support.

The venture combines ALSO's global scale and marketplace technology with Intermedia's established U.S. partner relationships, Microsoft cloud expertise, and service capabilities. ALSO reported €15.2 billion in gross sales in 2025 and brings an ecosystem spanning more than 800 technology vendors and a cloud marketplace serving more than six million unique users. Intermedia brings more than 30 years of experience, over 7,500 global channel partners, and a platform serving more than 150,000 business customers worldwide. Together, the companies are building a new business designed to give U.S. partners broader choice, simpler operations, and more opportunities to grow recurring revenue.

Intermedia's Microsoft cloud credentials extend back to 2000, when it became the first company to bring Hosted Microsoft Exchange email to market. It went on to become the world's largest independent provider of Hosted Exchange and was among the earliest participants in Microsoft's Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program. Intermedia has been one of a select group of providers operating in both the direct-bill (Tier 1) and indirect-provider/distributor (Tier 2) CSP models. That experience, alongside its Microsoft 365 offerings and deep Microsoft Teams integrations, provides a strong foundation for the venture's U.S. business. ALSO is one of Microsoft's largest partners in EMEA, and this joint venture accelerates ALSO's expansion and leadership in the U.S. market.

Intermedia has already built and is selling deep integrations of its intelligent communications products with Microsoft Teams, bringing advanced business calling, contact center, and AI-powered capabilities directly into the Teams environment. The joint venture is designed to accelerate the sale and adoption of these existing solutions among Microsoft resellers and their customers by combining ALSO's marketplace reach with Intermedia's products, expertise, and partner support. This will give Microsoft resellers more opportunities to expand their offerings and help customers gain more value from their Microsoft Teams investment.

“This is a major step forward in the choices and capabilities available to U.S. MSPs and IT resellers,” said Michael Gold, CEO of Intermedia.“ALSO and Intermedia are building a cloud and technology distribution business that combines global scale and a proven marketplace with the relationships, Microsoft expertise, and service our partners rely on. ALSO has built an incredible business and team, leading the way in bringing Microsoft products to market in Europe. Intermedia helped pioneer cloud email with Hosted Exchange and has built intelligent communications products deeply integrated with Microsoft Teams. Now, with ALSO, we are building on that foundation to help partners expand what they sell, simplify how they operate, and grow the value of their customer relationships.”

“This joint venture is a strategically important step in expanding ALSO's presence in the U.S. market. By combining Intermedia's established partner base with ALSO's scalable marketplace technology and vendor ecosystem, we are creating additional growth opportunities for vendors and partners on both sides of the Atlantic,” said Wolfgang Krainz, CEO of ALSO Holding AG.

ALSO Intermedia Technologies is being built as a growth platform for partners, bringing a broader technology portfolio together with tools for ordering, provisioning, subscription management, and billing. The goal is to help partners spend less time administering services and more time serving customers, expanding their offerings, and building recurring revenue. Planned enhancements include greater subscription flexibility and expanded marketplace capabilities, supported by the responsive service and partner-focused support that have long distinguished Intermedia.

The venture is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2027, with offerings and capabilities introduced through a phased rollout. Existing Intermedia partners will continue doing business as usual, with no immediate action required. The companies will share details about available products, marketplace capabilities, and partner participation ahead of launch.

About Intermedia Intelligent Communications

Intermedia Intelligent Communications helps more than 150,000 business customers connect better, from wherever, through our AI-powered platform that includes voice, video conferencing, chat, SMS (where available), contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of intelligent communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product, Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, and one intuitive point of administrative control, and having been certified by J.D. Power nine times for excellence in assisted technical support, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free ExperienceTM that includes financially backed 99.999% uptime SLAs.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,500 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORETM) model - which allows partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships - as well as Co-Op and Advisor models.

For more information about Intermedia, visit .

About ALSO Holding AG

ALSO – The Technology Provider

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is Europe's largest technology provider for the ICT industry, currently active in 31 European countries and in many countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem comprises a total potential of more than 140,000 resellers, to whom we offer hardware, software and IT services from more than 800 vendors in over 1,680 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to remanufacturing from a single source. The business activities comprise of the areas of Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply stands for the transactional provisioning of hardware and software. Solutions supports customers in the development of customised IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as digital platforms for IoT, cybersecurity, virtualisation and AI are at the heart of the Service division. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information can be found at .

CONTACT: Mariel Santos Intermedia Intelligent Communications 833.370.1906...