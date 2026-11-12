Shufti Earns Celent AI Accreditation For Agentic KYC/AML Operations And Contextual Risk Decisioning

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Businesses can cut review costs and speed up investigations with Shufti's Celent-accredited agentic AI for explainable, audit-ready decisions

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shufti, a Glocal identity verification, anti-money laundering (AML) and fraud prevention platform, has been awarded Celent AI Accreditation in Agentic AI for 2026. The accreditation follows Celent's independent assessment of three capabilities within Shufti Glocal Trust OS: AML AI Compliance Co-Pilot, Agentic KYC operations, and Agentic Transaction Monitoring.

For banks, fintechs, payment service providers, and other financial institutions, this means moving from isolated alerts to well-informed risk assessments, running more efficient KYC/AML compliance operations, and making better risk decisions, while critical decisions stay under human control.

Shufti's agentic AI capabilities help financial institutions:



Lower compliance costs: Reduce manual work involved in screening, investigations, and alert reviews.

Faster investigations: Teams move from raw alerts to evidence-backed recommendations without rebuilding customer histories.

Reduce unnecessary reviews: Distinguish genuine risks from potential false positives and focus resources on relevant cases.

Better risk assessments: Assess alerts against identity data, customer relationships and behavioural baselines, rather than isolated data points.

Strengthen audit readiness: Make risk assessments explainable, traceable and defensible to regulators.

Maintain control over AI: Automate repetitive KYC/ AML compliance tasks while keeping critical decisions with authorised teams. Simplify verification operations: Reduce workflow configuration and support multilingual customer onboarding.



Celent assessed and accredited Shufti's agentic AI capabilities against its AI Accreditation framework, evaluating them on four defining qualities of agentic AI: multi-step execution, proactive operation, adaptive decision-making, and autonomous task completion.

Within screening investigations, the AML AI Compliance Co-Pilot assesses potential matches against customer and identity information. During Celent's demonstration, it reviewed every screening hit for a single subject, generating decision narratives and recommending follow-up actions. This enables compliance teams to focus on relevant matches and evidence-backed findings, with MLRO approval retained before downstream action.

Shufti Agentic KYC Operations enables businesses to automate and coordinate identity verification, AML screening, and follow-up KYC checks. Through Shufti Model Context Protocol (MCP), businesses can connect their own compatible LLM applications to 16 Shufti services to create multilingual verification journeys, generate verification links, retrieve results, and initiate additional checks using natural-language instructions. For potential PEP matches, the AI can recommend enhanced due diligence, source-of-funds collection, and ongoing monitoring. This reduces manual workflow configuration, supports multilingual onboarding across markets, and maintains traceability through case-level records.

Furthermore, Shufti Agentic Transaction Monitoring supports alert handling by establishing customer behavioural baselines using normal transaction activity, frequent transfer routes, and recent transactions to identify deviations in transaction behaviour. Each alert summary brings together triggered rules, linked transactions, AI-generated summaries, false-positive likelihood, risk scores, and recommended actions, giving monitoring teams the context they need to prioritise potential fraud without manually reconstructing transaction histories. The capability also generates regulatory reports for compliance teams to review and submit.

"Agentic AI is changing how AML compliance work gets done, taking investigations beyond individual alerts and helping teams progress from screening to informed recommendations. At Shufti, our Agentic AI operations assess each alert against the broader customer picture and make the reasoning behind recommendations clear. Automation should help AML compliance professionals make better-informed decisions, not remove their responsibility for them," said Faryam Asif, Chief Technology Officer at Shufti.

Across these agentic AI capabilities, Shufti combines identity data, customer due diligence records and transaction behavioural baselines within each risk assessment, helping teams evaluate potential threats in context rather than relying on isolated data points. Automated workflows produce explainable recommendations, while authorised teams keep control of critical decisions.

To see how Shufti's agentic AI can reduce manual AML compliance workloads and speed up investigations, contact the Shufti team and book a session.

About Shufti

Shufti is a Glocal identity verification, AML, and fraud prevention platform. Its Glocal Trust OS unifies KYC, KYB, AML screening, age verification, agentic transaction monitoring, Know Your Agent (KYA), and fraud prevention. Built entirely in-house around Onboard, Monitor, and Assure, it provides a single customer view for context-aware trust management across the customer lifecycle, combining global coverage with local compliance intelligence.

Shufti holds iBeta Level 3 conformance under ISO/IEC 30107-3 and earned 40+ badges in G2's Fall 2026 reports. It is also recognised as a Leading Vendor in Liminal's 2026 KYC Index, ranking #1 in Product Execution, and received an Honourable Mention in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Identity Verification for its diverse document coverage.

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About Celent

Celent is a global research and advisory firm specialising in financial services technology and part of GlobalData Plc. Through its risk advisory practice, Celent publishes independent research on RegTech, KYC, AML, and financial crime compliance, helping financial institutions evaluate technologies and make informed decisions.

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Aroosa Virk

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Shufti

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