Timeplast Launches Regulation A+ Offering to License Its Water-Soluble Plastic Across Product Categories

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Winter Springs, United States, Florida, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Timeplast, Inc., the materials company behind a patented plastic designed to dissolve in water after a programmed period of use, currently has its Regulation A+ offering live and open to the public. The company plans to license its polymer technology to manufacturers through a family of category-specific companies, beginning with straws, bags, and films.

Customer Growth Since 2024

Since opening its online store in 2024, Timeplast has grown to more than 9,000 customers, according to the company. Average monthly new customers rose from 33 in the fourth quarter of 2024 to 683 in the fourth quarter of 2025, a 1,969% increase. At its pilot launch, TimeStraw sold 10,000 units in six hours.

A Plastic With a Programmed End of Life

Conventional plastics repel water, which is why they can persist for centuries and break into microplastics. Water-soluble polymers already exist, but materials such as the polyvinyl alcohol in detergent pods begin to dissolve as soon as they touch water. Timeplast's patented copolymers are designed to stay water-resistant through a product's use, then dissolve in water after a set period that the company says can be programmed from 60 seconds to 60 years.

From Product Sales to Licensing

Timeplast sells its resins, Timeplast Wrap film, and more than 80 TimeMass 3D printing filaments directly to customers today. The company is now forming category-specific companies, including TimeStraw, TimeBag, TimeFilm, TimeBottle, and TimeAgri, each structured to license Timeplast's core polymer technology into high-volume manufacturing.

The company says its material can run on the extrusion, injection molding, blow molding, and thermoforming lines manufacturers already own, so they can adopt it without rebuilding their operations. Timeplast intends to earn royalties on licensed production rather than build its own factories, while its eight granted U.S. patents stay with the parent company. The company also intends to begin expanding its patent protection into Europe, Asia, and Latin America in 2027.

"Our planet looks blue from space for a reason. Water is nature's universal solvent, and we believe the materials we use every day should work with it instead of against it," said Manuel Rendon, founder and CEO of Timeplast. "We spent years developing and patenting the chemistry. The model we're building is simple: manufacturers keep their equipment, and we earn a royalty on every unit they produce. This offering gives anyone who cares about plastic pollution the chance to own a piece of the company working on it."

Rendon is an environmental engineer and a former National Environmental Coordinator at PepsiCo. In October 2024, Chemical Industry Review named Timeplast its Water-Soluble Product of the Year. The company's two earlier Regulation Crowdfunding rounds drew nearly 9,700 investors.

Rendon also founded String Cubed Inc., a separate company that develops 3D printing materials designed to keep heat-sensitive contents, such as soap and plant vitamins, intact through printing. String Cubed formulates specialty filaments for Timeplast's TimeMass line, which Timeplast sells. It is also developing the Manifester, a proposed at-home device that would print objects on demand, and Timeplast holds the exclusive license to sell the Manifester and supply its materials.

Why the Material Matters Now

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) reported in its 2022 Global Plastics Outlook that the world generated 353 million tonnes of plastic waste in 2019, and that 9% of it was ultimately recycled. Recycling tries to recover plastic after it has already become waste. Timeplast builds the end of a product's life into the material itself.

Important Offering Information

Timeplast, Inc. is offering securities through the use of an Offering Statement that has been qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission under Tier II of Regulation A. A copy of the Final Offering Circular that forms a part of the Offering Statement may be obtained from here.

Forward looking statements were included here that the Company believes to be accurate given the current information. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors which if changed may affect the outcome(s).

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Any investment or financial decisions made based on past data should not be considered a guarantee of future performance. Always consult with a qualified financial advisor or professional before making investment decisions.

Timeplast's Regulation A+ offering is now open to the public, subject to investment limits for non-accredited investors. Learn more and invest at invest.timeplast.com.

About Timeplast

Timeplast, Inc. develops water-soluble, time-programmable polymers intended to perform like conventional plastic during use and dissolve in water after a set period. Founded in 2013 by Manuel Rendon, the company sells resins and 3D printing filaments directly and is forming category-specific companies to license its patented technology to manufacturers.

Investor Information

Invest now: invest.timeplast.com

Sources

String Cubed Inc., Form C (September 30, 2026):

Chemical Industry Review, Timeplast profile and award:

OECD, Global Plastics Outlook (February 2022):

Timeplast, "Did Timeplast invent water soluble plastics?":





Contact

CEO

Manuel Rendon

Timeplast

...





Attachment

Timeplast Launches Regulation A+ Offering to License Its Water-Soluble Plastic Across Product Categories

CONTACT: Contact CEO Manuel Rendon Timeplast...