Western Specialty Contractors Completes Exterior Concrete Repairs At Ameriprise Financial Center In Minneapolis

Concrete repairs in progress

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Western Specialty Contractors' Minneapolis branch completed exterior concrete repairs at the Ameriprise Financial Center, located at 901 3rd Avenue South in downtown Minneapolis, MN.

Serving as the prime contractor for Ameriprise Financial, Western performed a variety of concrete and sealant repairs designed to address deterioration and maintain the building's exterior walkways and surrounding surfaces.

The project included replacing approximately 300 linear feet of cove joint sealant, completing 250 square feet of partial-depth sidewalk concrete repairs, routing and sealing 500 linear feet of concrete cracks, and repairing 250 linear feet of retaining wall paver caps.

One of the project's primary challenges involved completing numerous small concrete repairs throughout heavily traveled pedestrian areas. Each repair covered less than 10 square feet, with most measuring just one to two square feet. Although the repairs were relatively small, their locations required careful planning to maintain pedestrian access throughout construction.

With significant foot traffic surrounding the downtown office building throughout the day, Western could not close entire sections of sidewalk to complete the work. Instead, crews worked closely with Ameriprise Financial to coordinate repair locations, maintain safe pedestrian pathways and minimize disruptions to building occupants and visitors.

As work progressed, Ameriprise Financial identified additional areas requiring attention. Western incorporated two change orders into the project to address the additional concrete repairs, allowing the customer to complete more of the necessary improvements while crews were already mobilized.

“Working in a busy downtown environment requires careful coordination, even when the individual repairs are relatively small,” said Matt Drew of Western Specialty Contractors.“Our crews had to complete repairs in multiple locations while making sure pedestrians could continue accessing the building safely. By communicating closely with Ameriprise Financial, we were able to accommodate the additional repairs and keep the project moving without unnecessarily disrupting daily activity.”

The project began in July 2026 and was completed in October 2026. Western finished the work within budget to the satisfaction of the project team.

David Grandbois

Minneapolis Branch Manager

+1 612-781-7100 x2612

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Western Specialty Contractors Completes Exterior Concrete Repairs at Ameriprise Financial Center in Minneapolis News Provided By Western Specialty Contractors November 12, 2026, 17:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Real Estate & Property Management



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