Western Specialty Contractors Completes Large-Scale Waterproofing Project At Minneapolis-Saint Paul Intl Airport

Waterproofing in progress

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Western Specialty Contractors' Minneapolis branch has completed a large-scale waterproofing restoration project at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP), replacing approximately 23,000 square feet of traffic coating and waterproofing along the Terminal 1 Tug Drive.

The Tug Drive serves as an important transportation route for airport ground crews, allowing baggage tugs to move luggage to and from aircraft. Maintaining the functionality of this area throughout construction required careful planning and coordination with multiple airport stakeholders.

Working as a subcontractor, Western removed the existing traffic coating and waterproofing system, which the company originally installed in the early 2000s, down to the bare concrete substrate. Crews then installed a new five-layer KEMPER waterproofing system designed to provide long-term protection against water infiltration and withstand the demands of airport ground operations.

One of the project's primary challenges involved removing the existing waterproofing system. In some areas, the original coating was nearly three-quarters of an inch thick, making removal significantly more difficult than anticipated.

Western initially planned to use shotblasting and scarifying equipment to remove the material. However, crews quickly discovered that these methods were not effective enough for the existing conditions. To address the challenge, Western engaged a specialty subcontractor equipped with a ride-on milling machine to remove the thick coating and prepare the concrete surface for the new waterproofing system.

Another significant challenge was coordinating construction around the airport's ongoing operations. The approximately 23,000-square-foot work area was divided into nine zones of varying sizes, with each zone required to be fully completed before crews could advance to the next.

This phased approach required extensive communication and scheduling with the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), general contractor Sheehy, United Airlines, American Airlines, consultant Inspec, architect Alliiance and airport project contractor Kraus-Anderson.

Each zone had its own completion deadline, making coordination essential to maintaining airport operations while allowing crews sufficient time to remove the existing system, prepare the concrete and install the new waterproofing.

“Working at an active airport presents a unique set of challenges, especially when the area being repaired is essential to daily baggage operations,” said Matt Drew of Western Specialty Contractors.“We had to coordinate with several different organizations to make sure each zone was completed before moving on to the next. When we discovered how difficult the existing coating was to remove, our team adapted quickly and found a solution that allowed us to keep the work moving and meet the required deadlines.”

Despite the challenges associated with the existing coating and the complex construction schedule, Western completed all nine zones in accordance with the project's phasing requirements.

The project began in April 2026 and was completed in October 2026. Western met the required completion deadlines for each phase while coordinating closely with the project team to minimize disruptions to airport operations.

David Grandbois

Minneapolis Branch Manager

+1 612-781-7100 x2612

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Western Specialty Contractors Completes Large-Scale Waterproofing Project at Minneapolis-Saint Paul Intl Airport News Provided By Western Specialty Contractors November 12, 2026, 17:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Politics, Real Estate & Property Management



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