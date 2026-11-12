Western Specialty Contractors Completes Concrete Repairs At Heritage Landing In Minneapolis

Completed concrete work

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Western Specialty Contractors' Minneapolis branch completed a concrete repair and pedestrian traffic coating project at Heritage Landing, a multi-family residential property in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Serving as the prime contractor for StuartCo, Western worked with Walker Consultants to complete the structural slab improvements.

The project centered on replacing approximately 120 square feet of existing concrete slab. Western removed and disposed of the deteriorated slab and its supporting structural steel before installing shoring to support the work area during reconstruction.

Crews formed and poured a new full-depth concrete slab reinforced with new rebar. The reinforcement included No. 6 rebar dowelled into the surrounding concrete slabs, installed along the length and width of the replacement area, along with continuous No. 5 rebar around the slab perimeter. Western also installed new joint sealant around the repaired area and matched the new concrete texture as closely as possible to the surrounding surface.

Following the concrete repairs, Western applied a new Sikalastic Pedestrian Traffic 1500 coating system to the repaired area.

One of the project's primary challenges was its location along a small alleyway that remained heavily used by residents and could not be closed during construction. Western carefully coordinated equipment, dumpsters, concrete trucks and material deliveries to keep the work moving while maintaining access.

The restricted space also required a different approach to concrete placement. Based on a recommendation from Foreman Julio Ocampo Sanchez, the team found a contractor with a smaller concrete pump truck capable of operating in the confined alleyway.

“Maintaining access through such a tight and heavily used area required careful coordination throughout the project,” said Matt Drew of Western Specialty Contractors' Minneapolis branch.“Our team adapted the logistics to the site, including finding equipment that could work within the limited space, which allowed us to complete the concrete repairs while keeping the alleyway open for residents.”

The project began in May 2026 and was completed in July 2026. Western finished the work within budget to the satisfaction of StuartCo.

David Grandbois

Minneapolis Branch Manager

+1 612-781-7100 ext. 2612

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Western Specialty Contractors Completes Concrete Repairs at Heritage Landing in Minneapolis News Provided By Western Specialty Contractors November 12, 2026, 17:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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