Charleston Broker Jason Sharon Named NAMB Top Veteran Loan Originator For Second Straight Year

Jason Sharon, founder and broker/owner of Home Loans Inc, with the National Association of Mortgage Brokers Top Veteran Loan Originator seals for 2025 and 2026.

The 20-year Navy veteran and founder of Home Loans Inc is one of 55 veteran originators recognized by NAMB in 2026, after first receiving the honor in 2025.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jason Sharon, founder and broker/owner of Home Loans Inc, has been named a 2026 Top Veteran Loan Originator by the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB). It is the second year in a row Sharon has received the recognition, which NAMB also awarded him in 2025.

NAMB announced the 2026 winners on Nov. 12, the day after Veterans Day. The award recognizes active loan originators who are U.S. military veterans and who uphold high standards of integrity and excellence in their work. A panel of judges appointed by NAMB reviewed the submissions against criteria set by the association, and 55 originators were selected this year. Sharon is listed among the U.S. Navy honorees.

Sharon enlisted in the Navy at 17 and served from 1993 to 2013, rising to Chief as a nuclear electrician before serving as a nuclear-trained naval officer. He retired in 2013 with the Meritorious Service Medal and holds a B.S. in Nuclear Engineering Technology from Thomas Edison State University. After the Navy he settled in Charleston, spent about three years originating loans at another mortgage company, and in March 2018 started Home Loans Inc from his laundry room.

Today the brokerage has about 20 team members, and roughly two out of three of its clients are veterans or service members. Sharon was the very first moderator of VettedVA, an online community where veterans and military families get answers about VA home loans, and he has written several books on home buying, including VA Mortgages Declassified.

"I spent 20 years in uniform, and the people I serve now are the people I served with," said Sharon. "A veteran's home loan benefit was earned the hard way, and my job is to read the rules carefully and find the path when a file looks difficult. Being recognized by NAMB two years in a row means a lot, but the real credit goes to the veteran families who trusted us with their homes and to the team that works their files every day."

As a mortgage broker, Home Loans Inc compares loan programs from multiple wholesale lenders rather than offering a single bank's products, which lets the team match a borrower's situation to the lender whose guidelines fit it.

The full list of 2026 Top Veteran Loan Originator winners is available on the NAMB website at namb. The award does not imply NAMB endorsement of any recipient's business, products or services.

Home Loans Inc (NMLS #1728740) is a mortgage brokerage headquartered at 2557 Ashley Phosphate Rd, North Charleston, SC 29418. Owned by retired military veterans, the company helps families buy and refinance homes with access to wholesale lenders, and is known for its 400+ five-star Google reviews. Learn more at . Equal Housing Lender.

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Jason Sharon |... | LOW (843-569-7283)

Equal Housing Lender. This is not a commitment to lend. All loans subject to credit approval. Jason Sharon NMLS #1281448. Home Loans Inc NMLS #1728740.

Jason Sharon

Home Loans Inc

+1 843-569-7283

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Charleston Broker Jason Sharon Named NAMB Top Veteran Loan Originator for Second Straight Year News Provided By Home Loans Inc November 12, 2026, 17:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Military Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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