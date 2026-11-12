New Delaware Office Gives Dentists A Local Alternative To National Mail-In Labs, PRODIRECT Dental Laboratory Announces

PRODIRECT Dental Laboratory's new regional office at 4550 New Linden Hill Rd. in Wilmington, Delaware.

Wilmington regional office brings local pickup and delivery and direct technician access to practices in Delaware, Philadelphia, South Jersey and Baltimore.

- Eric Chang, CEO of PRODIRECT Dental LaboratoryWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PRODIRECT Dental Laboratory has opened a regional office in Wilmington, Delaware, bringing local pickup and delivery, direct access to certified laboratory technicians and full-service restorative capabilities to dental practices across Delaware, Greater Philadelphia, South Jersey and the Baltimore region.The Wilmington office is part of PRODIRECT's broader strategy to strengthen regional support for dental practices. By expanding its local presence, the company aims to provide more personalized service and build closer relationships with dentists throughout the region.As part of the expansion, PRODIRECT has hired local team members to support its growing regional operations. This investment reflects the company's long-term commitment to Delaware, supporting the state's economy and building stronger relationships with area dental practices.Full-Service Laboratory Expertise. Personalized Local Support.Many Delaware practices today print some restorations in-house, and digital scanning has made it easier to send cases to national laboratories, often with little or no direct contact between dentist and technician.PRODIRECT's Wilmington office offers a more personalized local alternative, with its own drivers and vehicles, local support and direct access to certified laboratory technicians by phone, text or Zoom. Practices can rely on PRODIRECT for a full range of restorative work, from single-unit crowns and bridges to implant and full-arch cases. With broader material choices, individualized shade matching and specialized ceramic finishing, PRODIRECT provides additional opportunities for esthetic refinement and customization.Independently owned since 1987, PRODIRECT believes that being close to the dentists it serves is an important part of building lasting relationships, maintaining accountability and delivering consistent quality.“Our expansion into Delaware brings us closer to the dentists we serve and marks an important step in our growth strategy,” said Eric Chang, CEO of PRODIRECT Dental Laboratory.“Dentists should be able to communicate with the technicians directly. Our investment reflects our commitment to building stronger relationships and holding ourselves accountable for every case.”Local Service. Direct Access. Full-Service Capabilities.. Local pickup and delivery. PRODIRECT uses its own drivers and vehicles, with UPS shipping also available.. Direct technician access. Dentists speak with the technicians working on their cases by phone, text or Zoom to discuss materials, shades, margins, implant restorations and complex cases.. Every restoration produced in-house. Crowns and bridges, implant restorations and custom abutments, All-on-X and full-arch restorations, dentures, partials, night guards and other appliances. PRODIRECT reports a remake rate below 2%, which means fewer return appointments for patients.. Digital or traditional. PRODIRECT accepts scans from all major intraoral scanner systems as well as traditional impressions.Dental practices across Delaware, Greater Philadelphia, South Jersey and the Baltimore region can confirm pickup availability or arrange a first case at or by calling (888) 349-3889.About PRODIRECT Dental LaboratoryPRODIRECT Dental Laboratory is a full-service dental laboratory headquartered in Lyndhurst, New Jersey, with a regional office in Wilmington, Delaware. Independently owned since 1987, PRODIRECT offers a comprehensive range of fixed and removable restorations, digital and traditional workflows and direct technician access.The company serves practices across New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland, with nationwide shipping. PRODIRECT reports a remake rate below 2% and backs its restorations with a warranty for the life of the patient. PRODIRECT supports several community initiatives, including Dental Lifeline Network and Zufall Health.Media Contact: Martin Studzinski, Head of Marketing, PRODIRECT Dental Laboratory · (888) 349-38894550 New Linden Hill Rd., Suite 103, Wilmington, DE 19808 · (888) 349-3889 ·###

Martin Studzinski

PRODIRECT Dental Laboratory

+1 888-349-3889

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New Delaware Office Gives Dentists a Local Alternative to National Mail-In Labs, PRODIRECT Dental Laboratory Announces News Provided By PRODIRECT Dental Laboratory November 12, 2026, 17:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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