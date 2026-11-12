Latham Introduces Four New Soybean Blends For 2027

New Enlist E3® combinations pair yield potential with defensive traits; orders accepted through December 15

- John LathamALEXANDER, IA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Latham Hi-Tech Seeds is introducing four new soybean blends for the 2027 growing season, combining high-yielding genetics with defensive traits to give farmers additional options for managing field conditions and protecting yield potential.The four Enlist E3soybean blends range from 1.3 to 2.6 relative maturity and combine complementary varieties selected for their offensive and defensive characteristics. Each blend is designed to balance top- end yield potential with agronomic strengths suited to growing conditions across the Upper Midwest.“Our goal with these blends is to bring together the strengths of two outstanding soybean products,” said John Latham, President of Latham Hi-Tech Seeds.“We're pairing genetics with tremendous yield potential with varieties that bring important defensive characteristics to the mix. It's another way we're helping farmers get more from their acres.”Four New Blends for 2027. L 1360B E3 (1.3 RM): Combines L 1219 E3 and L 1358 E3 to deliver strong yield potential withexcellent standability. The blend features strong stress tolerance and defensive characteristics,making it an option for a wide range of growing environments.. L 1560B E3 (1.5 RM): Pairs L 1558 E3 and L 1626 E3, bringing together high yield potential, droughttolerance and strong Iron Deficiency Chlorosis (IDC) tolerance. The blend combines offensiveperformance with Ironclad defensive characteristics.. L 2080B E3 (2.0 RM): Combines two elite K Class soybean varieties, L 1912 E3 and L 2125 E3. Theblend offers exceptional top-end yield potential, strong agronomic protection, very strong whitemold tolerance, and outstanding standability.. L 2660B E3 (2.6 RM): Pairs L 2541 E3 and L 2782 E3, combining two different Soybean CystNematode (SCN) resistance sources - Peking and PI88788 - with strong yield potential. The blendoffers a unique balance of offensive performance and defensive root health.“Every field has different challenges, and there isn't one soybean that does everything perfectly,” Latham said.“By combining products with complementary strengths, we can offer farmers another way to balance yield potential and defensive characteristics.”Orders Accepted Through December 15The four new soybean blends are available for a limited time, with orders accepted through December 15,2026, while supplies last. Farmers interested in the blends are encouraged to contact their local Latham Dealer to discuss product placement and availability. Orders will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.For more information about Latham Hi-Tech Seeds research and agronomic resources, visit LathamSeeds.# # #Since 1947, Latham Seeds has been committed to delivering seed products in corn, soybeans, and alfalfa that are field- tested, proven on the farm, and trusted by farmers. By combining localized product research, personal service and a deep passion for rural communities, Latham Seeds helps farmers maximize their yield potential - one field at a time. Learn more at . Latham and Latham Hi-Tech Seeds are trademarks of M.S. Technologies, L.L.C.

Bonnie Harris

Latham Seeds

+1 641-692-3258

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Latham Introduces Four New Soybean Blends for 2027 News Provided By Interactive Marketing and Consulting Services November 12, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy



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