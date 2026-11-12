Laplace Insights And Palos Announce AI Collaboration For Investment Research And Portfolio Monitoring

Laplace Insights and Palos Wealth Management

Alexandre Legault Frenette, Co-portfolio manager, Palos-Mitchell Alpha Fund

Jean-Marc Patenaude, CEO, Laplace Insights

Multi-year agreement brings Laplace Insights' AI signals on anomalies and shifts in asset behaviour to the fund's portfolio monitoring dashboard

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Laplace Insights Software Inc. and Palos Wealth Management Inc., manager of the Palos-Mitchell Alpha Fund (PMAF), today announced the signing of a multi-year agreement under which Palos is deploying PSIMON, Laplace Insights' machine-learning platform, for PMAF's investment team. PSIMON is designed to detect anomalies and meaningful shifts in asset behaviour, estimate near-term volatility risk and provide additional insights into asset behaviour to help investment teams prioritize research and attention. Building on PMAF's input into PSIMON's roadmap in recent years, the companies will continue to work together to bring new capabilities to the fund over the term of the agreement.PMAF is an actively managed global equity fund that employs a thematic, fundamental and probabilistic approach to security selection and portfolio construction. Under the agreement, Laplace will provide PMAF's investment team with analytical inputs generated by PSIMON, which monitors the fund's watchlists daily, identifies shifts in asset behaviour, known as asset regime changes, and generates alerts to support the team's ongoing investment research and portfolio monitoring.PMAF uses equity derivatives extensively to manage its position-level exposure and, through its tail-risk hedging program, its overall portfolio exposure. PSIMON's asset regime detection capabilities will provide the investment team with additional analytical inputs to consider when assessing probabilities, risk and volatility.“We are always looking for innovative ways to strengthen our existing investment process and risk management. PSIMON's systematic inputs fit easily alongside the tools we already use,” said Alexandre Legault Frenette, co-portfolio manager of the Palos-Mitchell Alpha Fund.“PSIMON uses specialized AI designed for financial market data, where the statistical behaviour of asset prices evolves over time. It identifies changes in asset behaviour and provides the PMAF investment team with additional analytical perspectives on developments that may affect near-term volatility and risk assessments,” said Jean-Marc Patenaude, CEO of Laplace Insights.“Working with Palos to help define PSIMON's signals and integrate them into PMAF's own dashboard reflects the kind of collaborative, long-term partnership we seek to build with investment managers.”PSIMON serves as an analytical tool supporting PMAF's investment and portfolio monitoring processes. All investment decisions remain the responsibility of Palos Wealth Management Inc. and its portfolio managers.Using Asset Regime Intelligence, Laplace Insights' proprietary machine-learning technology, PSIMON provides asset-level regime monitoring to investment managers without requiring them to invest in the dedicated engineering teams and compute infrastructure necessary to build an in-house platform. A regime is a period characterized by distinct patterns of asset returns and volatility. Asset Regime Intelligence seeks to identify these regimes and changes between them, evaluating each asset in the context of its peer group, its sector and the broader market.PSIMON is commercially available to investment managers, who can register for Laplace Insights' next webinar at laplaceinsights to see how PSIMON tracks regime changes across the assets they follow.The Palos-Mitchell Alpha Fund is a Canadian-based hedge fund that operates as a mutual fund trust. The fund is available to eligible investors on Fundserv under the codes PAL310 (Series A) and PAL320 (Series F).About Palos Wealth Management and the Palos-Mitchell Alpha FundPalos Wealth Management Inc. is a Montreal-based wealth and investment management firm that is part of the Palos group, which has been providing wealth and investment management services for over 25 years. Palos is registered as a portfolio manager in all Canadian provinces and territories and as an investment fund manager in Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador. Palos acts as investment fund manager and portfolio manager of the Palos funds, including the Palos-Mitchell Alpha Fund. The Palos-Mitchell Alpha Fund is co-managed by William (Bill) Mitchell, CIM, and Alexandre Legault Frenette, CIM, CAIATM. Learn more at palos.About Laplace InsightsLaplace Insights Software Inc., based in Sherbrooke, Quebec, gives investment managers access to specialty machine learning for financial markets. Its product, PSIMON, helps investment teams focus their research and attention by monitoring watchlists daily, identifying anomalies and meaningful shifts in asset behaviour, estimating near-term volatility risk and suggesting positioning outlooks relative to peer groups and the market. PSIMON's specialty AI is built on Asset Regime Intelligence, Laplace Insights' proprietary machine-learning technology, which draws on a dozen scientific publications co-authored with researchers at the Université de Sherbrooke. PSIMON is delivered through a cloud-based software platform, email alerts and an API. Learn more at laplaceinsights.Important informationThis news release is for information purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, units of the Palos-Mitchell Alpha Fund or any other security; units of the fund are available only to eligible investors in accordance with applicable securities laws. Palos and Laplace Insights are independent companies, and neither acts on behalf of the other. Laplace Insights provides PSIMON to Palos Wealth Management Inc. under a commercial subscription agreement and acts solely as a technology and research provider; it is not registered under securities legislation, does not advise the fund or its investors, and does not promote or offer an investment in the fund. PSIMON signals are research inputs, not investment advice. PSIMON's signals are subject to model and data limitations and may not identify all relevant market changes. Their use does not guarantee improved investment performance or protection against losses. Palos' portfolio managers independently evaluate PSIMON signals, and investment decisions for the fund are made solely by its portfolio managers.PSIMON and Laplace Insights are registered trademarks of Laplace Insights Software Inc.-30-Media contactsPalos Wealth Management Inc.Marija Zivkovic, Director of Communications...514-307-0596Laplace Insights Software Inc.Violaine Trudeau, Media Relations...819-987-3202, ext. 8002

Violaine Trudeau

Laplace Insights Software Inc.

+1 819-987-3202 ext. 8002

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