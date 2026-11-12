SPA Chief Executive Officer Rich Sawchak

- SPA CEO Rich SawchakALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA), a leading global, independent provider of data-driven analytical insights for critical national security programs and defense priorities, has received the 2026 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award from the US Department of Labor for its efforts to recruit, employ, and retain veterans.The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is the only federal award recognizing exceptional achievement in veteran employment. SPA has earned recognition every year since the program began in 2018, reflecting its longstanding investment in veterans and their careers beyond military service.“Veterans bring firsthand mission experience and a deep understanding of the challenges our clients face,” said Rich Sawchak, CEO of SPA.“Their leadership, discipline, and commitment to service are central to our culture and the work we do. We're proud that so many veterans have chosen SPA as the next chapter in their careers.”More than 30% of SPA's workforce brings military experience to the organization. SPA actively recruits veterans and transitioning service members, connecting their expertise with opportunities across national security missions. Through mentorship and SPA VETS, an employee resource group for veterans, reservists, and National Guard members, SPA provides opportunities to share experiences, access resources, and build professional connections.Learn more about SPA's veteran community and career opportunities.

Genesis Eldredge

Systems Planning & Analysis

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SPA Earns 2026 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion, Marking Nine Consecutive Years of Recognition News Provided By Systems Planning & Analysis November 12, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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