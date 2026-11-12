Baltimore Yacht Basin Reimagined: Landmark Waterfront Marina Set To Reopen In Spring 2027

Rendering of the rebuilt Baltimore Yacht Basin on the Baltimore Peninsula, opening spring 2027.

BYB Prop Partners and Latitude Marinas bring new docks, 38 boat lifts, floating stays and a waterfront experience anchored by Nick's Fish House.

- Nate Moyer, COO, Latitude MarinasBALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Baltimore Yacht Basin is taking shape as a renewed boating and hospitality destination on the Baltimore Peninsula. BYB Prop Partners, LLC has selected Latitude Marinas to help lead the redevelopment and manage the marina, which is planned to welcome boaters back in spring 2027. Nick's Fish House is part of the marina property and a defining element of the on-site waterfront experience.The redevelopment is designed to bring together the convenience of a full-service marina with the energy of an established waterfront gathering place. Plans include new in-water slips, 38 boat lifts, overnight and day-visit dockage, a commercial dock serving marine businesses, waterfront retail, and FLOHOM floating accommodations. Boaters will have access to amenities including shore power, water, restrooms, boater lounge, Wi-Fi, and in-slip pump-out service.“We are not rebuilding Baltimore Yacht Basin simply to replace docks. We see an opportunity to create a waterfront destination that Baltimore can take pride in-one that connects boating, hospitality and community in a meaningful way. Nick's Fish House is already part of what makes this property special. Our investment builds on that foundation and creates new ways for people to enjoy the harbor. We chose Latitude because their team understands how to turn a compelling vision into an exceptional, well-run marina experience.”- Marcellous Butler, Partner, BYB Prop PartnersA Waterfront Experience That Starts at the MarinaAt Baltimore Yacht Basin, a day on the water and a meal at Nick's Fish House are part of the same destination. Slip holders, visiting boaters and guests will be able to enjoy the marina's on-property dining experience alongside convenient access to the wider Baltimore Peninsula, including nearby shops, parks and attractions. The location also provides a gateway to Federal Hill, the Inner Harbor and the Chesapeake Bay.“The most successful marinas do more than provide a place to keep a boat. They create a sense of belonging, deliver remarkable hospitality and give people reasons to return. Being involved in this redevelopment from the beginning allows us to help shape the operating experience-not just take over when construction ends. Our focus is on building a strong team, creating lasting boater relationships and making Baltimore Yacht Basin a marina the city can be proud of.”- Nate Moyer, Chief Operating Officer, Latitude MarinasExperienced Partners Bringing the Project to LifeThe project team includes Maryland marine contractor Dissen & Juhn, dock-system manufacturer Meeco Sullivan and Magnum Boat Lifts, which is supplying the lift systems.“We've been building on the Chesapeake for more than 50 years, and it's a real point of pride to help bring a marina like this back to life in Baltimore. This team has been all in from the start, and boaters are going to love what's waiting for them on the Peninsula.”- Gilbert Dissen, Owner, Dissen & JuhnGrowing Latitude's Baltimore PresenceBaltimore Yacht Basin expands Latitude Marinas' presence in the Baltimore waterfront market alongside Harbor East Marina, Inner Harbor Marina, Port Covington Marina, Clinton Street Marina and the developing Fells Cove Marina. The company's hospitality-led management approach combines local marina teams with enterprise-level operational, marketing and customer-service support.Boaters interested in a boat lift, in-water slip or future visit can learn more at or call 443-318-4188. Reservations for 2027 boat lifts are now being accepted.About Latitude MarinasLatitude Marinas is a hospitality-driven third-party marina management company partnering with owners to operate and enhance waterfront properties. Its approach combines experienced leadership, professional operating systems, employee development and a commitment to remarkable boater experiences. Sometimes you just need a Latitude Adjustment. Learn more at .

Kevin Harvey

Latitude Marinas

+1 410-474-0677

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Baltimore Yacht Basin Reimagined: Landmark Waterfront Marina Set to Reopen in Spring 2027 News Provided By Latitude Marinas November 12, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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