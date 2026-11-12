Spacex Gets State Street Boost Ahead Of Flight 15 Here's What Investors Are Watching In The High-Stakes Starship Mission



Starship Flight 15 mission will attempt to return and catch both the Super Heavy booster and Starship upper stage at the launch site for the first time.

SpaceX to deploy 26 Starlink V3 satellites on Friday. According to a WWNO report on Tuesday, Louisiana officials had considered building a new city to accommodate SpaceX's planned $100 billion spaceport.

SpaceX (SPCX) drew investor attention on Thursday after State Street disclosed a nearly 78% increase in its stake in the company, ahead of the highly anticipated Flight 15 launch.

According to an SEC filing, State Street increased its SpaceX holdings to 19.34 million shares from 10.88 million during the third quarter (Q3), at a value of about $2.92 billion.

This comes a week after Cathie Wood's ARK Invest purchased roughly $47 million worth of SPCX shares.

However, other institutional investors recently reduced their exposure. Baillie Gifford & Co trimmed its stake by 24.1%, while Fidelity's parent, FMR, cut its holdings by 17.9%.

SPCX shares were up 3% at the time of writing.

Starship Prepares For Historic Double Catch

Investors are eagerly awaiting SpaceX's targeted Starship Flight 15 on Friday, even as regulatory approval is still pending. The mission will attempt to return and catch both the Super Heavy booster and Starship upper stage at the launch site for the first time.

A successful mission, which includes deploying 26 next-generation Starlink V3 satellites, would mark a crucial step toward rocket reusability, potentially reducing launch costs and accelerating launch timelines. Elon Musk previously set a target of 10,000 Starship launches annually by 2030.

During the Flight 14 mission, Starship reached orbit for the first time and deployed 26 satellites, but an engine shutdown forced the company to cut short the mission.

Louisiana Reportedly Considered Building City For SpaceX

Separately, Louisiana-based radio station WWNO reported on Tuesday that officials had considered building an entirely new city to accommodate SpaceX's planned $100 billion spaceport. Officials reportedly studied SpaceX's Starbase city in Texas as a potential model for the project.

However, it is unclear if the plan will advance, the report read.

Retail Remains Bullish On SPCX

Retail sentiment for SPCX on Stocktwits remained 'bullish' over the past 24 hours.

One user expects at least a $10 gain intraday for the stock if Flight 15 is successful.

View this Stocktwits post

The stock has gained around 6.3% over its IPO price of $135.

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