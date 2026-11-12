Bhopal Hockey Stadium Gets FIH Category-1 Certification Ahead Of Asian Champions Trophy

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 12 (IANS) The newly developed international hockey stadium at Nathu Barkheda in Bhopal has received the prestigious Category-1 certification from the International Hockey Federation (FIH), becoming the first such venue in Madhya Pradesh and only the second in the country to achieve the distinction.

The international recognition comes days before the stadium, which is yet to be formally inaugurated, hosts the Women's Asian Champions Trophy from November 19, marking a major milestone for the state's sports infrastructure.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishwas Sarang described the recognition as a historic achievement for Madhya Pradesh, saying the stadium had joined the league of leading hockey venues across the world.

“This is a historic moment for the Madhya Pradesh Sports Department. Nathu Barkheda has become the first hockey ground in the state and only the second in the country to receive the prestigious FIH Category-1 certification. Hyderabad was the only other Indian venue to have received this recognition so far,” Sarang said.

He said the certification would enhance the international standing of Madhya Pradesh and India and reflected the state's growing focus on developing world-class sports infrastructure under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's leadership.

The stadium will host the 10th edition of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy from November 19 to 28, featuring six teams - India, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand. India, the defending champions and three-time winners of the tournament, will begin their campaign against Malaysia on November 19.

The teams will compete in a round-robin league, with the top four advancing to the semi-finals. The newly constructed stadium has a seating capacity of around 5,000 spectators, and matches will be played under floodlights.

The tournament is expected to provide an international platform for the newly developed sports complex and showcase Bhopal as a destination for major sporting events.

The hockey stadium is part of the larger International Sports Complex being developed at Nathu Barkheda. The first phase, comprising the hockey and athletics stadiums, has been completed, while the second phase, including an indoor sports and aquatic complex, is under development.

The FIH certification ahead of the continental tournament is being seen as a significant boost to Madhya Pradesh's efforts to establish itself as a major centre for international sporting events.