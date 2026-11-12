TEGNA Promotes Sales Leaders Ryan Drake, Tony Motta And Angela New To President And General Manager Roles

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The three TEGNA veterans will lead stations across Iowa, Arizona and Virginia

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEGNA (NASDAQ: NXST) announced today that recognized sales leaders Ryan Drake, Tony Motta and Angela New will take on president and general manager roles at stations in key markets across the country, including Des Moines and Davenport, Iowa; Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; and Norfolk, Virginia.

In these roles, Drake, Motta and New will be responsible for overseeing station operations across platforms, and driving results for advertisers, while focusing on audience growth, revenue and streaming.

Ryan Drake

Ryan Drake will serve as president and general manager for WOI and WQAD, TEGNA's ABC affiliates in Des Moines and Davenport, Iowa. Drake began his career in media at“The Guardian” newspaper in London before moving to Des Moines in 2020 and joining WOI as a senior account executive. He was promoted to local sales manager before moving into his current role as director of sales in 2024. Throughout his time at WOI, Drake exceeded revenue targets every year, helped grow market share and political share, and launched sales training that drove strong digital growth.

“Ryan has been an incredible asset to our sales team in Des Moines,” said Kate Morris, group general manager for TEGNA's Midwest and West regions.“I'm confident that both WOI and WQAD will benefit from his expertise, creativity and ability to create a winning culture.”

Tony Motta

Tony Motta will step into the role of president and general manager at KPNX, TEGNA's NBC affiliate in Phoenix and KMSB/KTTU, the FOX and CW affiliates in Tucson. Motta most recently served as director of sales at KPNX, where he drove strong revenue performance and built a talented, results-driven team. Before joining KPNX, he was director of sales for KOVR and KMAX in Sacramento. Motta began his broadcasting career at CBS Radio in Orlando and spent 11 years with Cox Media Group.

In his role as president and general manager, Motta will continue to drive growth at KPNX, while also overseeing the development of a news bureau serving Tucson.

“Tony's understanding of our communities in Arizona and his commitment to developing people position him well to lead our stations,” Morris said.“He will play a pivotal role in our continued success in Phoenix and foster the growth of a robust news operation in Tucson.”

Angela New

Angela New brings nearly 20 years of broadcast sales and leadership experience to her new role as president and general manager at WVEC, TEGNA's ABC affiliate serving Norfolk and Hampton Roads, Virginia. She began her career in national sales at Petry Media in 2006 before joining WVEC as an account executive. She then spent nearly a decade at WTKR News 3 before returning to WVEC as a major accounts sales manager. In 2019, New was named director of sales at the station, and in 2025, she expanded her responsibilities to also lead sales at KARE, TEGNA's NBC affiliate in Minneapolis.

“Angela knows WVEC and Hampton Roads well,” said Joan Barrett, group general manager for TEGNA's Northeast and Southeast regions.“She's spent nearly 20 years working in this market, building relationships with local businesses and getting to know the communities WVEC serves. That perspective, along with her experience leading sales teams at both WVEC and KARE will serve her well in this new role.”

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), operating independently of Nexstar consistent with the Hold Separate Order issued by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California on April 17, 2026. TEGNA is a multiplatform media company operating 64 local television stations in 51 U.S. markets, and hundreds of websites, mobile and Connected TV (CTV) apps, and Premion, a leading Connected TV and Over-the-Top (OTT) advertising platform.

For media inquiries, contact:

Molly McMahon

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

703-873-6442

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