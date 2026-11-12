Traton Homes Now Selling Larkspur Townhomes In Hall County

New Flowery Branch community offers walkable downtown living from the high $300s

- Chris Poston, Chief Operating OfficerFLOWERY BRANCH, GA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Traton Homes, a family-owned Georgia home builder celebrating 55 years, announces that sales are underway at Larkspur, a new townhome community in Flowery Branch in Hall County. Located on Main Street within walking distance of historic downtown Flowery Branch, the community combines small-town charm, modern townhome living and convenient access to Lake Lanier. Homes are priced from $369,900.Larkspur offers homebuyers a walkable lifestyle near the restaurants, cafés, specialty shops and gathering places of historic downtown Flowery Branch, affectionately known as Old Town. The community's location also places residents near Lake Lanier, where boating, fishing and other outdoor activities are popular year-round."Flowery Branch offers an exceptional combination of small-town character, outdoor recreation and everyday convenience," said Chris Poston, Chief Operating Officer for Traton Homes. "With Larkspur, we're bringing thoughtfully designed townhomes to a location where homeowners can enjoy inviting community amenities, walk to historic Downtown Flowery Branch, and take advantage of the endless recreational opportunities at nearby Lake Lanier.”New Townhomes Near Downtown Flowery BranchLarkspur features thoughtfully designed townhomes with charming streetscapes, covered front porches and rear-entry two-car garages. The homes offer low-maintenance living with modern floor plans designed for today's buyers.Community amenities encourage residents to spend time outdoors and connect with neighbors. Planned lifestyle features include a swimming pool and cabana, dog park, community green space and walkable access to historic downtown Flowery Branch.Enjoy Lake Lanier and Historic Downtown Flowery BranchOne of Larkspur's greatest advantages is its location near two of Hall County's most appealing destinations: Lake Lanier and historic downtown Flowery Branch.Residents can enjoy restaurants, local businesses and community gathering spaces in Old Town, while Lake Lanier and nearby marinas, including Aqualand Marina, offer opportunities for boating, fishing and waterfront recreation.Flowery Branch is also home to the Atlanta Falcons' headquarters and training facility, adding to the city's distinctive character.Larkspur is served by Flowery Branch Elementary School, West Hall Middle School and West Hall High School.Explore New Homes at LarkspurLarkspur is now selling, with available three-bedroom townhomes featuring two-and-a-half bathrooms. Homebuyers can explore available homes, community amenities and current incentives by visiting the Traton Homes website.The community is located at 5475 E. Main Street, Flowery Branch, GA 30542.For more information, visit or contact sales agent Jayme Brundidge at 402-210-8066.ABOUT TRATON HOMESFounded 55 years ago, family-owned Traton Homes is one of metro Atlanta's most established and innovative homebuilding companies and is expanding its footprint along the Florida Panhandle. The award-winning firm is known for combining traditional building practices with a passion for the latest systems and styles to create some of Greater Atlanta and the Florida Panhandle's most sought-after full-featured townhomes, single-family homes and active lifestyle communities. Traton blends beautifully crafted design with top-quality building materials to create homes and communities with enduring appeal, offering exceptional value.Headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, Traton Homes offers“Altogether More” to homeowners, including more experience, more impressive architecture, more outstanding features and more rewarding lifestyles in more desirable locations. For more information about the Traton Homes, call 770-427-9064 or visit . Traton's corporate office and design center are located at 720 Kennesaw Avenue, Marietta, GA 30064.

Carol L Morgan

Denim Marketing

+1 770-383-3360

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Traton Homes Now Selling Larkspur Townhomes in Hall County News Provided By Denim Marketing November 12, 2026, 17:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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