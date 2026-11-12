Berry Law Earns 2026 Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award For Supporting Veterans​

Berry Law receives the 2026 Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor for its commitment to recruiting, hiring, and retaining Veterans.

Berry Law receives the 2026 Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor for its commitment to hiring and retaining Veterans.

- John S. Berry, CEO of Berry Law

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Berry Law has earned the 2026 Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor, recognizing the firm's commitment to recruiting, hiring, and retaining military Veterans.​

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is the only federal-level award recognizing employers for their dedication to Veteran employment. Berry Law also received the Gold Medallion in 2025, reflecting its continued investment in Veterans and their professional development.​

"Veterans bring discipline, integrity, and a strong sense of responsibility to every part of our organization," said John S. Berry, CEO of Berry Law and retired U.S. Army Veteran. "Their experience strengthens our team and helps us better serve our clients."​

Founded in 1965, Berry Law has built a culture rooted in military service, leadership, and accountability. Veterans and military family members contribute throughout the firm, including leadership, legal operations, and client services.​

As a Veteran-led law firm, Berry Law's commitment extends beyond employment. The firm represents Veterans nationwide in VA disability claims and appeals while also serving individuals and families in personal injury matters throughout Nebraska and Iowa.​

The 2026 Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award reflects Berry Law's ongoing dedication to creating meaningful career opportunities for Veterans and supporting those who have served.​

About Berry Law​

Founded in 1965, Berry Law is a Veteran-led law firm headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. The firm represents Veterans nationwide in VA disability claims and appeals and individuals and families in personal injury matters. Berry Law remains committed to serving Veterans through legal advocacy, employment opportunities, and community involvement.​

Learn more at BerryLaw or explore career opportunities at Berry Law Careers.​

Bob Musilek

Berry Law

+1 402-858-1003

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Berry Law Earns 2026 Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award for Supporting Veterans​ News Provided By Berry Law November 12, 2026, 17:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Military Industry



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