Creatio Winter 2027 Release Event To Showcase What's Next For AI, CRM And Industry Workflows

Join to explore Creatio's latest 10x innovations, packed with new capabilities across its AI Platform, AI CRM, and industry products

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio, an AI CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together, today announced that registration is open for its Winter 2027 Release digital event, taking place on December 8, 2026, at 10 AM EST | 4 PM CET.The event will showcase Creatio's latest 10x innovations across its AI Platform, AI CRM, Bank, and manufacturing products. Attendees will hear directly from the people building these innovations and see what's new this winter. They will explore where AI can save their teams time, support customer conversations and automate industry-specific processes.The focus is practical: helping teams put AI to work in daily operations. From preparing for customer visits to handling service calls, the event will connect new capabilities to the tasks teams need to complete.Attendees can expect to explore:AI that works alongside teams throughout the day. Discover AI Twin's new standalone app for macOS and Windows, with an always-on companion, voice dictation and automatic updates.More choice and control in building AI agents. Explore an Open Model Garden that lets organizations bring their own LLMs into Creatio AI Studio and run each agent on the model that suits it. Expanded tools help teams build and coordinate agents, schedule their work and let them complete tasks within defined rules.Customer engagement across more channels. Explore AI voice agents for Five9 contact centers, a native WhatsApp integration and AI agents that join Zoom meetings. Creatio Mobile also adds voice conversations, voice notes and dictation, plus case and knowledge management.AI tailored to financial services. Discover Bank Twins that prepare teams for the day across sales, service, lending and more. A reimagined servicing catalog brings more than 200 prebuilt workflows into one hub for customers, members, employees and AI agents.Connected sales processes for manufacturing. Explore AI-native configure, price and quote capabilities that turn project descriptions into configurations and RFQs into draft quotes. Dedicated Creatio workplaces help dealers and channel partners register deals and work alongside sales teams. AI Twins brief field sales reps before visits and turn spoken recaps into CRM updates.Attendees will leave with a clearer view of where these capabilities could reduce manual effort and which workflows to automate next.Registration is now open. To reserve your place, visit Creatio Winter 2027 ReleaseAbout CreatioCreatio is an AI CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together - with no limits on users, agents, or scale. We help midsize and large organizations run customer workflows in the AI era. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with a global team and a large ecosystem of partners, Creatio serves thousands of customers in over 100 countries and automates tens of millions of workflows daily. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.For more information, please visit

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Creatio Winter 2027 Release Event to Showcase What's Next for AI, CRM and Industry Workflows News Provided By Creatio November 12, 2026, 17:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



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