Voltaire Lepe Draws More Than 200 Buyers To A $7 Million San Diego Listing In Seven Days

The campaign produced multiple offers and a sale of $7,109,436, roughly $115,000 above the asking price.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Voltaire Lepe of the Lepe Tendwell Group at eXp Realty brought more than 200 people through a San Diego County luxury property in seven days using a series of events he curated personally for that specific home. The campaign produced multiple offers and a sale of $7,109,436, roughly $115,000 above the asking price.Bringing the Buyer Pool to the Front DoorMost luxury listings rely on private showings and wait. Lepe builds the opposite: a compressed, high-traffic window designed to put competing buyers in the same house in the same week. For this property he designed each event around the home itself and the specific buyer it was built for, rather than running a standard open house schedule.The volume is what changes the outcome. In a price band where a listing might see a handful of private showings in a month, more than 200 people walked the property in seven days. That traffic produced several offers and put the seller in a competitive position instead of a waiting one.What It Meant for the SellerThe home sold above asking in a segment where luxury inventory routinely sits for months. Lepe's position is that the marketing decides that outcome, not the price tag."I want people to know that through 24 years of experience in real estate, I am able to put more money in sellers' pockets than the traditional realtor," said Voltaire Lepe, Broker and Team Lead of the Lepe Tendwell Group.24 Years in San Diego CountyLepe has spent 24 years in the San Diego County market and holds the GRI, SRES and ABR designations alongside his California broker's license. He has been recognized as a Top 1% REALTORin San Diego County, ranked among eXp Realty's top agents in the San Diego market, and named to the NAHREP Top 250 Latino Agents list, placing #72 on the Top 100 Latino Agents by Volume and #28 in the Southwest Region. He has also received the San Diego Community Award for Real Estate Top Producer.About the Lepe Tendwell GroupThe Lepe Tendwell Group is a real estate team with eXp Realty serving San Diego County. Led by Voltaire Lepe, the team works with sellers, first-time buyers, move-up buyers, investors, luxury clients and commercial business owners, building marketing around each individual property rather than a standard listing checklist.To learn more, visit .Find Voltaire Lepe on Instagram at @VoltaireLepe and @Lepe_Tendwell, and on Facebook at Voltaire Lepe.

Voltaire Lepe

Lepe Tendwell Group, eXp Realty

+1 619-300-9675

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Voltaire Lepe Draws More Than 200 Buyers to a $7 Million San Diego Listing in Seven Days News Provided By Kirby Chan & Co. Real Estate Inc. November 12, 2026, 17:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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