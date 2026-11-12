Copyright Slap Launches Triskelion Suite, Offering Free, Unlimited NIL Takedowns To Combat AI Deepfakes

We fight pirates & deepfakes

Copyright Slap introduces the Triskelion Suite and Free NIL Plan, offering creators, athletes, and individuals unlimited, free takedowns to combat AI deepfakes.

- Evan Zeisel, CEO Copyright Slap

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Copyright Slap Unveils Triskelion Suite Featuring Free, Unlimited NIL Takedowns to Defend Creators, Athletes, & Individuals

Next-generation rights protection platform introduces a free tier empowering creators, athletes, and everyday individuals to combat AI deepfakes and unauthorized name, image, and likeness (NIL) exploitation without financial barriers.

Copyright Slap today announced the launch of the Triskelion Suite, an autonomous digital rights protection platform built to discover, verify, and enforce against unauthorized online use of names, images, likenesses, voices, and copyrighted material.

At the center of this release is the Triskelion Free NIL Plan, which makes unlimited Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) takedowns completely free to the public. By removing subscription mandates and takedown fees, the initiative provides accessible protection for creators, performers, student-athletes, and individuals targeted by generative AI exploits, nonconsensual synthetic media, and impersonation.

Copyright Slap's core mission is to ensure everyone has access to immediate, effective defense tools when their content or identity is exploited.

"We could have launched another sophisticated platform, put a price tag on every feature and called it a day," said Evan Zeisel, Founder and CEO of Copyright Slap. "But that's not why we built this company. AI has created an enormous power imbalance. Someone can manufacture a convincing version of your face or voice in seconds, while the person being exploited may have no idea where to turn. We want to give people a way to fight back."

Our Technology Matters. Your Access Matters More.

Generative AI has lowered the cost of digital identity abuse. While major studios manage infringement easily, everyday creators often lack formal recourse. The Triskelion Free NIL Plan levels the playing field, ensuring digital identity defense is accessible regardless of financial standing.

"We don't think someone should have to be famous, wealthy, or represented by a major agency to have control over their own likeness," Zeisel said. "If your face or voice is being used without your permission, you deserve a mechanism to do something about it. Full stop."

Built for a Digital World That Doesn't Wait

The Triskelion Suite leverages enterprise-grade architecture, connecting three core capabilities:

Continuous Web Intelligence: Scans web channels using semantic discovery models capable of flagging altered, repackaged, or synthetic content.

Forensic Verification: Deploys advanced biometric evaluation and deepfake detection algorithms to validate structural and facial parameters, building a solid evidentiary base prior to enforcement.

Programmatic Remediation: Constructs standardized notices and routes remediation directives straight to host platforms and infrastructure providers to expedite content removal.

Protection for the People Who Need It Most

The Free NIL offering provides immediate, structured support for creators, athletes, performers, and individuals seeking to safeguard their digital footprint.

The program specifically conducts takedowns of high-risk threats, including nonconsensual deepfakes, unauthorized digital cloning, and inappropriate or unauthorized uses of likeness.

"These technologies have created a situation where the cost of creating abuse has essentially collapsed," said Zeisel. "The cost of defending yourself hasn't. We want to change that equation."

The Triskelion Suite Architecture

The platform modernizes content protection across several key capabilities:

Detection: Utilizes multi-model semantic discovery rather than basic metadata and keyword content matching.

Analysis: Biometric and synthetic-media analysis provides information at the pixel level beyond what the common eye can see.

Enforcement: Integrated detection-to-action workflow automates enforcement, replacing slow manual forms.

Availability

The Free NIL Plan is available immediately for qualifying creators, athletes, and individuals. The broader Triskelion Suite is accessible through a Professional Plan-offering monitoring across multiple asset types, legal reporting, and phased scanning rollout-or an Enterprise tier tailored for agencies, production studios, brand portfolios, legal firms, and more.

For more information or to access Copyright Slap's Free NIL Plan, visit CopyrightSlap.

About Copyright Slap

Copyright Slap helps creators, businesses, and intellectual property owners protect their work from online piracy, copyright infringement, and unauthorized use. Through technology-driven solutions and streamlined enforcement processes, Copyright Slap makes digital rights protection more accessible, helping individuals and organizations safeguard their creative assets, protect revenue, and maintain control over their intellectual property. For more information, please visit CopyrightSlap.

Evan Zeisel

Copyright Slap, Inc.

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Copyright Slap Launches Triskelion Suite, Offering Free, Unlimited NIL Takedowns to Combat AI Deepfakes News Provided By Copyright Slap, Inc. November 12, 2026, 17:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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