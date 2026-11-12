The New Globalcomix Makes Discovering Comics More Personal

Explore the new GlobalComix app on phones and tablets.

A new Home feed and discovery assistant help readers find comics, manga and webtoons through the stories and interests they already love

- Jason Holtman, VP of Product at GlobalComixNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The new GlobalComix launches today with a new Home feed and a discovery assistant that helps readers find comics, manga and webtoons based on a favorite show or a mood. The new GlobalComix is now available in app stores and on the web.“Comics are full of amazing stories, characters and art, and we want more people to enjoy them,” said Henrik Rydberg, CEO of GlobalComix.The Home feed helps readers discover stories through comic panels, artwork, creators and pop culture. With the discovery assistant, readers can see why each recommendation might fit and refine the suggestions with follow-up questions.“Too often, finding a comic means staring at a wall of covers and wondering where to start. That's intimidating if you don't already know what you're looking for. We wanted to make discovery feel more like a great recommendation from a friend,” said Jason Holtman, VP of Product at GlobalComix.Readers can choose subscription reading through GlobalComix Gold, individual purchases or both. Books included with Gold are clearly marked, and Gold members also save on purchases with exclusive discounts.GlobalComix already offers comics from leading Western publishers including Marvel and DC. Recently announced titles from KADOKAWA, FanFan Comic and Kuaikan Comics are planned to arrive before the holidays, giving readers more to explore across East and West.“Whether you're into movie lore, fantasy novels or RPGs, we want to help you find a story you'll love,” Rydberg said.“You might not think of yourself as a comics person, but you're a something person. And finding that something is our thing.”GlobalComix 2026 Media KitAbout GlobalComixGlobalComix is a digital platform for discovering, reading and collecting comics, manga and webtoons from publishers and independent creators. Learn more at globalcomix.

Kevin Van Ness

Global Publishing Interactive, Inc.

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The new GlobalComix makes discovering comics more personal News Provided By Global Publishing Interactive, Inc. November 12, 2026, 17:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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