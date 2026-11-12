Karnataka: CM Shivakumar To Write To PM Modi Seeking Inclusion Of Enhanced Reservation In Ninth Schedule

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 12 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Thursday that the state government will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the inclusion of the enhanced reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, while expressing confidence that the state would secure relief from the Supreme Court.

Speaking after chairing a meeting of the State Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development Council on the 2026-27 action plan for Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (SCSP/TSP) programmes, Shivakumar added that the state had already filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court judgment on enhanced reservation.

"We will write to the Prime Minister regarding the inclusion of the decision to enhance reservation for SCs and STs in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. If it is possible to meet the Prime Minister, we will also discuss the matter with him," he said.

Shivakumar said the state Cabinet had decided to challenge the High Court judgment and the state's petition had been admitted by the Supreme Court.

Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, Minister K.H. Muniyappa and Minister Satish Jarkiholi have been entrusted with monitoring the case and deciding the legal strategy on behalf of the state.

Chief Minister Shivakumar added that Karnataka was seeking only a six per cent increase beyond the 50 per cent reservation ceiling, noting that Tamil Nadu already has 69 per cent reservation.

The state government had also addressed the issue of internal reservation, he said.

The Chief Minister announced that a Vision Group would be constituted to recommend new welfare programmes for SC and ST communities.

A Cabinet sub-committee led by Deputy CM Parameshwara has also been formed to review the implementation of programmes promised by the state government.

Shivakumar said the state government had decided to conduct a social audit through reputed institutions to assess the impact of funds spent under the Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan over the years.

"For 2025-26 and the current financial year, Rs 42,503 crore and Rs 44,631 crore, respectively, have been allocated under SCSP/TSP programmes covering 451 schemes across 34 departments," he added.

The state government will also form a team of ministers and SC/ST legislators to review the allocation and suggest possible changes after holding detailed discussions with the Finance Department.

On central assistance, the Chief Minister said Karnataka would write to the Union government seeking the release of Rs 1,937 crore pending under Centrally sponsored schemes for 2025-26.

"Of the total Rs 10,011 crore allocated under such schemes, the Centre's share was Rs 3,497 crore and the state's share Rs 6,514 crore. However, only Rs 1,560 crore of the Central share has been released."

Shivakumar added that he had directed Finance Department officials to release the state's share even if the pending Central funds were not received, as delays were affecting the implementation of several welfare schemes.

The meeting also stressed transparency in the use of SCSP/TSP funds.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure equitable allocation among all SC and ST communities and make beneficiary details, including photographs, available online.

He said that photographs and videos of beneficiaries should be maintained to prevent misuse of funds.

Shivakumar also added that funds earmarked under SCSP and TSP should not be used for office expenses.

According to the state government, Rs 39,661.99 crore was released under SCSP and TSP during 2025-26, of which Rs 39,557.43 crore was spent, recording 99.74 per cent utilisation.

The Chief Minister also said the state government would take steps to fill the remaining backlog vacancies in government services and improve school uniforms and hostel facilities from next year.

He also announced plans to hold separate consultations with leaders from minority, Vokkaliga, Lingayat and backward communities before the upcoming Legislative session.