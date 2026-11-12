Aamir Khan and Excel Entertainment To Launch New Microdrama Platform

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): Aamir Khan Productions and Excel Entertainment has joined hands to launch microdrama platform, a venture which has been in works for some time. According to the press note, Aamir Khan Productions and Excel Entertainment are joining hands to launch a microdrama platform, marking a significant entry by two established film production houses into India's emerging short-form entertainment market.

The venture, which has been in development for some time, is being positioned as a large-scale content ecosystem built around the growing consumption of short-format, mobile-first entertainment. The platform will leverage the existing intellectual property (IP) libraries of both production houses while also investing in the development of original content tailored specifically for the microdrama format.

The move is expected to bring established digital talent and their existing audience bases into the platform, alongside content developed by the two production houses, according to the press note. The venture has also brought on board a prominent telecom partner, which is expected to provide distribution muscle and access to a wider consumer base. The partnership could be key to scaling the platform in a market where mobile-led content consumption continues to drive the growth of new entertainment formats, as per the press note.

Unlike conventional short-form video platforms, the venture is expected to focus on professionally produced, premium content, with an emphasis on storytelling and production quality. The strategy is to combine the narrative strengths and creative capabilities of established production houses with the reach and audience engagement of digital creators.

According to the press note, the entry of Aamir Khan Productions and Excel Entertainment comes at a time when microdramas are gaining traction as a distinct entertainment category, with platforms increasingly exploring episodic storytelling in bite-sized formats. The format, which typically features short episodes and fast-paced narratives, is emerging as a new avenue for content creation, distribution and monetisation. For established production houses, the category also presents an opportunity to diversify content portfolios, explore new distribution models and tap into audiences with evolving viewing habits. With an existing IP pipeline, fresh original productions, exclusive creator partnerships and telecom distribution support, the platform is expected to enter the market with a sizeable content offering. An official announcement is expected shortly, with further details about the platform, its launch strategy and content slate likely to be unveiled in the coming weeks, as per the press note.