Keurig Dr Pepper Commences $2B Stock Offering To Reduce Debt Here's What Investors Need To Know



The company intends to use the net proceeds to repay or repurchase approximately $2 billion in outstanding debt ahead of its planned separation.

The separation into two independent, publicly traded companies is targeted for early 2027. KDP expects deleveraging to strengthen the investment-grade ratings profiles of both future companies and provide them with greater financial flexibility.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) shares fell on Thursday after the beverage company commenced a $2 billion public offering of common stock to reduce debt ahead of its planned separation into two independent, publicly traded companies.

KDP shares traded 4.5% lower at the time of writing.

Thirteen out of 19 analysts covering the stock rate it 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy', whereas six rate it 'Hold', according to Koyfin data. Their 12-month price target ranges from $32 to $42, with an average of $38.08.

How KDP Plans To Use The Offering Proceeds

KDP intends to use the net proceeds to repay or repurchase approximately $2 billion in outstanding debt, which may include borrowings under its delayed draw term loan, commercial paper notes and senior unsecured notes.

The company also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $300 million in shares at the same offering price. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book-running managers.

KDP reported $21.6 billion in long-term obligations as of Sept. 30, 2026, according to its latest quarterly filing.

The company completed its $18 billion acquisition of Dutch coffee and tea company JDE Peet's in April, according to Reuters. JDE Peet's operations now form part of KDP's business ahead of its planned separation into Beverage Co. and Global Coffee Co.

KDP said the proposed deleveraging is expected to strengthen the investment-grade credit profiles of Beverage Co. and Global Coffee Co. and provide each with additional financial capacity to pursue its strategic priorities.

The separation into two independent, publicly traded companies is targeted for early 2027.

How Retail Views KDP

Retail sentiment around the stock remained 'neutral,' with message volumes at 'high' levels over the past 24 hours.

KDP shares have gained over 26% year-to-date.

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