Actor Manchu Manoj Lauds CII Partnership Summit 2026 in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): Film actor Manchu Manoj on Thursday expressed happiness over being part of the CII Partnership Summit 2026 in Visakhapatnam and appreciated the Andhra Pradesh government and AP Economic Development Board (AP EDB) for supporting artisans and helping connect them with the right clusters.

Speaking on the sidelines of Day 1 of the summit, Manchu Manoj said the initiative would help take local stories and talent to a global platform while encouraging further investments in Andhra Pradesh. "I'm really happy to be here at the CII Investment Summit 2026. I thank the AP Government and AP EDB for supporting us and connecting us with the right artisans and the right clusters. We are trying to take our stories to the world. I thank each and everyone and each organiser for pulling this off effortlessly. Looking forward to many more investments in Andhra Pradesh," he said.

The CII Partnership Summit 2026 brings together industry leaders, investors and policymakers to explore investment opportunities and strengthen partnerships across sectors in Andhra Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh is strengthening its position as a global investment and technology destination, with representatives from 58 countries participating in the 31st CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on November 12 and 13, as the state seeks to convert investment proposals into industrial projects.

The two-day summit, themed "Navigating New World Order", brings together government and industry representatives, including 16 foreign ministers and 40 international-level delegates, for discussions on trade, investment, technology and international cooperation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other Union Ministers are scheduled to participate. Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan will attend the concluding session on November 13. Organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in association with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the summit is being hosted by the Andhra Pradesh government, with Piyush Goyal as its chairperson and Chandrababu Naidu as co-chair. (ANI)