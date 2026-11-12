Footage Of President Ilham Aliyev's Meeting With Prime Minister Of Armenia Posted On His Social Media (VIDEO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Footage about President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has been published on his social media pages.
The post reads: "President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Armenia in Dublin."
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