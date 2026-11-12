Helleniq ENERGY Holdings Third Quarter / Nine-Month 2026 Results
|Group key financials (€m)
|3Q25
|3Q26
|% YoY
|Sales volume - Refining (000s MT)
|4,281
|4,176
| -2%
|11,345
|11,040
| -3%
|Sales volume - Marketing (000s MT)
|1,935
|2,020
|4%
|4,824
|5,068
|5%
|Power production (GWh)
|834
|883
|6%
|1,195
|2,627
|-
|Sales
|3,312
|5,113
|54%
|8,478
|12,120
|43%
|Adjusted EBITDA 1
|365
|1,162
|-
|766
|1,896
|-
|Adjusted Net Income 1
|186
|808
|-
|313
|1,201
|-
|Capital Employed
|5,197
|5,733
|10%
|Net Debt
|2,457
|1,506
| -39%
|Gearing (Net Debt / Capital Employed)
|47%
|26%
|-21 p.p. 2
|Total Investments
|300
|158
| -47%
|523
|565
|8%
1Adjusted for the impact of the valuation of inventories, non-operational/extraordinary items, as well as the accounting treatment of the CO2 allowance deficit.
2p.p.: percentage points.
Information pertaining to quarterly financial results is available at the following address:
HELLENiQ ENERGY Quarterly Results
|Financial Calendar
|Monday, 18 January 2027
|Ex-dividend date for the 2026 interim dividend
|Tuesday, 19 January 2027
|Record date for the 2026 interim dividend
|Monday, 25 January 2027
|Commencement of payment of the 2026 interim dividend
|Thursday, 25 February 2027
|FY2026 results announcement
|Thursday, 25 February 2027
|FY2026 results conference call
Information pertaining to the financial calendar is available at the following address:
HELLENiQ ENERGY Financial Calendar
More information
Investor Relations
HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings
Himaras 8A, 151 25 Maroussi, Athens
Tel.: 210-6302526, 210-6302305
Email: ...
Website:
About HELLENiQ ENERGY
HELLENiQ ENERGY is one of the leading integrated energy groups in Southeastern Europe. It was established as HELLENIC PETROLEUM in 1998, with a history that started with the first refinery in Greece in 1958 and has evolved into the largest company in Greece and one of the largest in Southeastern Europe, based on annual turnover. With a steady commitment to implementing an ambitious transformation strategy, it has evolved into a regional energy leader, with a presence in 8 countries, growing international activities and a diversified portfolio across the full energy value chain.
HELLENiQ ENERGY is active in the production, supply and trading of energy and energy products, with increasing emphasis on clean energy and renewable sources. Its portfolio includes refining, supply and trading of oil products and petrochemicals, exploration and production of hydrocarbons, as well as fuels marketing, while it is also developing dynamically in Renewables.
Following the acquisition of 100% of Elpedison, which now operates as Enerwave, the Group is developing an integrated power and gas generation and supply platform, strengthening its role in a just, affordable and secure energy transition.
HELLENiQ ENERGY is headquartered in Athens and is listed on Euronext Athens (ELPE), while it also has a secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange through Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs).
Forward-looking statements
HELLENiQ ENERGY does not generally publish forecasts regarding its future financial results. The financial forecasts included in this document are based on a number of assumptions, which depend on the occurrence of events that can neither reasonably be predicted by HELLENiQ ENERGY nor are under its control. Such forecasts constitute management estimates and should be treated exclusively as estimates. There can be no assurance that HELLENiQ ENERGY's actual financial results will be consistent with the forecasts.
In particular, actual results may differ (even materially) from forecasts due, among other things, to changes in economic conditions in Greece, fluctuations in crude oil and oil product prices in general, fluctuations in exchange rates, international petrochemical product prices, changes in supply and demand, as well as changes in weather conditions. It should therefore be emphasised that HELLENiQ ENERGY does not provide, nor could it reasonably be deemed to provide, any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or reliability of such forecasts.
This document may include certain financial information and key performance indicators (KPIs), the main purpose of which is to provide a business perspective on the Group's activities and, as such, may not be presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Group Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|As at
|Note
|30 September 2026
|31 December 2025
|Αssets
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|4,555,561
|4,155,354
|Right-of-use assets
|305,140
|281,253
|Intangible assets
|537,294
|524,203
|Investments in associates and joint ventures
|41,532
|38,156
|Deferred income tax assets
|117,790
|107,755
|Investment in equity instruments
|917
|925
|Derivative financial instruments
|32,246
|32,564
|Loans, advances and long-term assets
|41,542
|62,274
|5,632,022
|5,202,484
|Current assets
|Inventories
|2,100,639
|1,306,759
|Trade and other receivables
|1,515,702
|1,144,370
|Income tax receivable
|83,328
|45,650
|Derivative financial instruments
|14,997
|9,216
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,104,039
|858,251
|4,818,705
|3,364,246
|Total assets
|10,450,727
|8,566,730
|Equity
|Share capital and share premium
|1,020,081
|1,020,081
|Treasury shares
|(5,538)
|-
|Reserves
|359,554
|361,352
|Retained Earnings
|2,792,542
|1,290,459
|Equity attributable to the owners of the parent
|4,166,639
|2,671,892
|Non-controlling interests
|61,142
|56,016
|Total equity
|4,227,781
|2,727,908
|Liabilities
|Non- current liabilities
|Interest bearing loans and borrowings
|2
|2,100,226
|2,777,046
|Lease liabilities
|262,439
|234,110
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|181,222
|180,386
|Retirement benefit obligations
|161,990
|157,834
|Derivative financial instruments
|1,390
|842
|Provisions
|33,562
|32,336
|Other non-current liabilities
|78,348
|65,356
|2,819,177
|3,447,910
|Current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|2,343,253
|1,978,079
|Derivative financial instruments
|28,892
|8,190
|Income tax payable
|482,629
|81,234
|Interest bearing loans and borrowings
|2
|510,417
|221,101
|Lease liabilities
|37,307
|40,580
|Dividends payable
|1,271
|61,728
|3,403,769
|2,390,912
|Total liabilities
|6,222,946
|5,838,822
|Total equity and liabilities
|10,450,727
|8,566,730
Group Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
|For the period ended
|For the three-month period ended
|Note
|30 September 2026
|30 September 2025
|30 September 2026
|30 September 2025
|Revenue from contracts with customers
|1
|12,119,726
|8,478,162
|5,113,090
|3,312,450
|Cost of sales
|(9,311,929)
|(7,675,829)
|(3,836,440)
|(2,904,498)
|Gross profit / (loss)
|2,807,797
|802,333
|1,276,650
|407,952
|Selling and distribution expenses
|(377,479)
|(329,579)
|(126,839)
|(121,883)
|Administrative expenses
|(207,315)
|(181,815)
|(73,432)
|(66,726)
|Exploration and development expenses
|(6,072)
|(1,414)
|(1,750)
|(191)
|Other operating income and other gains
|52,513
|37,263
|9,203
|8,893
|Other operating expense and other losses
|(57,758)
|(32,974)
|(47,244)
|(7,629)
|Operating profit / (loss)
|2,211,686
|293,814
|1,036,588
|220,416
|Finance income
|11,631
|13,385
|4,452
|6,324
|Finance expense
|(94,514)
|(96,307)
|(31,264)
|(33,908)
|Lease finance cost
|(8,256)
|(7,829)
|(2,841)
|(2,824)
|Currency exchange gains / (losses)
|(10,033)
|(9,577)
|(19)
|(466)
|Share of profit / (loss) of investments in associates and joint ventures
|5,363
|(8,471)
|2,592
|3,715
|Profit / (loss) before income tax
|2,115,877
|185,015
|1,009,508
|193,257
|Income tax (expense) / credit
|(475,560)
|(52,386)
|(228,872)
|(42,016)
|Profit / (loss) for the period
|1,640,317
|132,629
|780,636
|151,241
|Profit / (loss) attributable to:
|Owners of the parent
|1,631,765
|129,323
|777,307
|148,747
|Non-controlling interests
|8,552
|3,306
|3,329
|2,494
|1,640,317
|132,629
|780,636
|151,241
|Other comprehensive income / (loss):
|Other comprehensive income / (loss) that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (net of tax):
|Changes in the fair value of equity instruments
|(9)
|75
|(13)
|(3)
|(9 )
|75
|(13 )
|(3 )
|Other comprehensive income / (loss) that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss (net of tax):
|Fair value gains / (losses) on cash flow hedges
|29,780
|5,840
|(13,251)
|3,298
|Amounts reclassified to profit or loss
|(34,594)
|10,041
|7,065
|-
|Currency translation differences and other movements
|(6,330)
|(587)
|(1,602)
|(92)
|(11,144 )
|15,294
|(7,788 )
|3,206
|Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period, net of tax
|(11,153 )
|15,369
|(7,801 )
|3,203
|Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period
|1,629,164
|147,998
|772,835
|154,444
|Total comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to:
|Owners of the parent
|1,620,704
|144,702
|769,506
|151,522
|Non-controlling interests
|8,460
|3,296
|3,329
|2,922
|1,629,164
|147,998
|772,835
|154,444
|Εarnings / (losses) per share (expressed in Euro per share)
|5.34
|0.42
|2.55
|0.49
Group Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|For the period ended
|Note
|30 September 2026
|30 September 2025
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Cash generated from operations
|3
|1,648,774
|542,621
|Income tax (paid) / received
|(103,764)
|(252,947)
|Net cash generated from/ (used in) operating activities
|1,545,011
|289,674
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchase of property, plant, equipment & intangible assets
|(529,372)
|(335,256)
|Acquisition of subsidiaries
|(35,876)
|(188,340)
|Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment & intangible assets
|31,623
|3,830
|Share capital increase of associates and joint ventures
|-
|(74)
|Cash and cash equivalents of acquired subsidiaries
|3,792
|30,992
|Grants received
|11,061
|-
|Interest received
|9,981
|13,385
|Dividends received
|2,004
|2,112
|Proceeds from disposal of investments in debt instruments
|10,912
|-
|Net cash generated from/ (used in) investing activities
|(495,875 )
|(473,351 )
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Interest paid on borrowings
|(86,372)
|(97,611)
|Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company
|(183,460)
|(229,258)
|Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
|(3,334)
|(2,833)
|Acquisition of treasury shares
|(5,538)
|-
|Proceeds from borrowings
|1,066,089
|924,726
|Repayments of borrowings
|(1,554,479)
|(303,246)
|Payment of lease liabilities - principal
|(33,916)
|(29,049)
|Payment of lease liabilities - interest
|(8,256)
|(7,829)
|Net cash generated from/ (used in) financing activities
|(809,266 )
|254,900
|Net increase/ (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|239,870
|71,223
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|858,251
|618,055
|Exchange (losses) / gains on cash and cash equivalents
|5,918
|(9,576)
|Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|239,870
|71,223
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|1,104,039
|679,702
Parent Company Statement of Financial Position
|As at
|Note
|30 September 2026
|31 December 2025
|Assets
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|504
|977
|Right-of-use assets
|4,436
|6,620
|Intangible assets
|9
|13
|Investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures
|2,133,594
|2,110,996
|Deferred income tax assets
|7,697
|8,968
|Loans, advances and long term assets
|189,495
|167,174
|2,335,735
|2,294,748
|Current assets
|Trade and other receivables
|27,794
|129,728
|Income tax receivables
|324
|2,407
|Cash and cash equivalents
|8,926
|6,483
|37,044
|138,618
|Total assets
|2,372,779
|2,433,365
|Equity
|Share capital and share premium
|1,020,081
|1,020,081
|Treasury shares
|(5,538)
|-
|Reserves
|331,660
|327,446
|Retained Earnings
|976,256
|968,247
|Total equity
|2,322,459
|2,315,774
|Liabilities
|Non-current liabilities
|Lease liabilities
|1,467
|3,238
|1,467
|3,238
|Current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|43,511
|47,789
|Income tax payable
|958
|1,279
|Lease liabilities
|3,113
|3,557
|Dividends payable
|1,271
|61,728
|48,853
|114,353
|Total liabilities
|50,320
|117,591
|Total equity and liabilities
|2,372,779
|2,433,365
Parent Company Statement of Comprehensive Income
|For the period ended
|For the three-month period ended
|Note
|30 September 2026
|30 September 2025
|30 September 2026
|30 September 2025
|Revenue from contracts with customers
|35,004
|29,632
|16,100
|12,692
|Cost of sales
|(31,822)
|(26,938)
|(14,636)
|(11,539)
|Gross profit / (loss)
|3,182
|2,694
|1,464
|1,153
|Administrative expenses
|(5,366)
|(5,328)
|(2,201)
|(1,546)
|Other operating income and other gains
|30,974
|22,482
|10,605
|8,929
|Other operating expense and other losses
|(24,926)
|(24,335)
|(10,530)
|(10,158)
|Operating profit /(loss)
|3,864
|(4,487 )
|(662 )
|(1,622 )
|Finance income
|4,742
|11,153
|1,758
|2,981
|Finance expense
|(45)
|(34)
|(9)
|(9)
|Lease finance cost
|(156)
|(288)
|(45)
|(58)
|Currency exchange gain / (loss)
|(3)
|18
|(2)
|3
|Dividend income
|124,006
|199,693
|-
|18,329
|Profit / (loss) before income tax
|132,408
|206,055
|1,040
|19,624
|Income tax (expense) / credit
|(2,144)
|(954)
|(2,212)
|407
|Profit / (loss) for the period
|130,264
|205,101
|(1,172 )
|20,031
|Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period
|130,264
|205,101
|(1,172 )
|20,031
Parent Company Statement of Cash Flows
|For the period ended
|Note
|30 September 2026
|30 September 2025
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Cash generated from / (used in) operations
|3
|21,638
|63,158
|Income tax (paid) / received
|700
|(694)
|Net cash generated from / (used in) operating activities
|22,338
|62,464
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment & intangible assets
|(3)
|(77)
|Participation in share capital increase of subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures
|(27,921)
|(13,969)
|Acquisition of subsidiary
|-
|(188,340)
|Loans and advances to Group Companies
|(5,000)
|82,360
|Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment & intangible assets
|6,120
|-
|Interest received
|5,921
|10,536
|Dividends received
|192,898
|282,569
|Net cash generated from / (used in) investing activities
|172,015
|173,079
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Interest paid
|(45)
|-
|Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company
|(183,460)
|(229,258)
|Acquisition of treasury shares
|(5,538)
|-
|Payment of lease liabilities - principal
|(2,712)
|(2,038)
|Payment of lease liabilities - interest
|(156)
|(288)
|Net cash generated from / (used in) financing activities
|(191,911 )
|(231,584 )
|Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|2,443
|3,958
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|6,483
|3,714
|Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|2,443
|3,958
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|8,926
|7,672
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