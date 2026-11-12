Food Lion Feeds Fights Hunger With Hoops During 2026-27 College Basketball Season



Food Lion Feeds' Score To Give More® initiative includes 51 college basketball teams for the 2026-27 season.

Each free throw made by participating teams helps provide 100 meals*, up to 30,000 meals per team, for campus food pantries or affiliated Feeding America® partner food banks. Since launching in 2019, Score To Give More has helped provide more than 8.2 million meals*.

SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion's hunger-relief platform, is tipping off the 2026-27 college basketball season with its annual Score To Give More® initiative. The program brings together 51 teams, including 15 women's teams, to help nourish neighbors across Food Lion's 10-state operating area.

For every free throw made by a participating team this season, Food Lion Feeds will help provide 100 meals* (up to 30,000 meals per team) to the school's campus food pantry or affiliated Feeding America® partner food bank. View the list of participating colleges and universities, here.

Since 2019, Score To Give More has helped provide more than 8.2 million meals*.

“Every free throw is an opportunity to help a neighbor put a nourishing meal on the table,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion.“Our college partners are making hunger relief part of the game, supporting campus food pantries and local food banks throughout the season. Together, we're helping to eliminate nutritional barriers for students and families.”

Score To Give More is one of several ways Food Lion Feeds works with colleges and universities to nourish neighbors. Through Sack To Give Back®, Food Lion Feeds helps provide 1,000 meals* (up to 30,000 meals per school) for every quarterback sack made by participating schools' football teams.

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 1.5 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. For more information on Food Lion Feeds' commitment to ending hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company's hunger-relief platform, Food Lion Feeds, has helped provide more than 1.5 billion meals to individuals and families. The retailer has committed to help provide 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.