Webflow Launches New MCP Connector For Microsoft Copilot

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enterprise-ready connector gives Microsoft Copilot agents the context and capabilities to help teams build, manage, and continuously improve digital experiences in Webflow

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webflow, the agentic marketing platform, today announced an expanded collaboration with Microsoft and the release of its new MCP Microsoft Copilot connector. Teams can now connect Webflow to Microsoft Copilot to create pages, manage content, understand performance, and decide what to improve next. For enterprises that have standardized on Copilot, this brings Webflow MCP into their native AI environment.

Webflow can be accessed as a plugin in the Microsoft plugin registry, so people using Microsoft Copilot can manage their Webflow sites without leaving the tools where they already work.

“Connecting Webflow to Microsoft Copilot gives marketers, designers, and developers a direct way to act on what they learn right where they're already working,” said Ben Haefele, Chief Product Officer at Webflow.“They can get insights about how their content is performing, make updates or launch a new page without leaving the AI environment their organization has approved.”

The connector brings the same core Webflow capabilities already available through Claude, ChatGPT, Codex, and Slack to Microsoft Copilot. It also supports Copilot Skills, which provide reusable instructions that can guide agents through common workflows and Webflow best practices.

With the MCP Connector for Copilot, agents can help teams:



Create and improve digital experiences: Build new pages and update existing experiences while working within established design systems and brand standards.

Manage content at scale: Create, update, organize, and publish CMS content across digital experiences.

Understand performance: Access and interpret insights from Webflow Analyze and Webflow Optimize, including page-level performance, goals, and filtered queries.

Improve visibility and quality: Identify opportunities across AEO, SEO, accessibility, broken links, performance, and content quality.

Prepare changes for launch: Review and validate work before publishing. Support developer workflows: Help move development work and Webflow Cloud workflows forward from within Copilot.

Work completed through the connector follows the same Webflow roles and permissions that already govern each team. Agent activity is recorded in Webflow's activity logs with AI attribution.

“Digital experiences are central to how companies reach and serve their customers, and the work behind them touches teams across the business,” said Kerry Perez Heffernan, principal pm, Microsoft Teams at Microsoft.“Webflow's integration with Copilot brings agents into those workflows, helping teams move faster within the enterprise systems and controls they already use.”

The MCP Connector for Copilot is free to install and does not consume Webflow AI credits. Access to individual capabilities depends on each organization's existing Webflow plan and permissions. To learn more, visit .

About Webflow

Webflow is the agentic marketing platform for modern marketing teams, helping organizations build and scale high-performing web experiences that drive predictable growth and strengthen brand trust. With a visual, composable CMS at its core, Webflow enables teams to design, ship, and optimize brand-forward web experiences with speed and control, without the complexity and fragility of stitched-together tools or the vendor lock-in of legacy digital experience platforms. Agent-ready workflows are embedded across the platform, allowing teams to safely apply AI to creation, automation, and optimization with the guardrails, auditability, and governance required at enterprise scale. Today, more than 300,000 companies and over 2,000 Certified Webflow Partners trust Webflow to power enterprise-grade web experiences around the world.

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