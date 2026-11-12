Agentisend Offers A Resend Alternative For Apps, Up To 75% Cheaper, With Per-Key Send Budgets And A Kill Switch For AI Agents

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The transactional email API accepts Resend SDK requests unchanged, gives 5,000 free emails a month, and its open-source agent-email-guard cut a 400-email runaway agent loop to 3 in a published benchmark.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgentiSend, a Resend alternative for teams that send password resets, receipts, alerts and sign-in codes from their apps, today published its Runaway AI Agent Email Benchmark alongside agent-email-guard, its open-source spending limit for AI agents that send email. Against Resend's monthly prices, AgentiSend is 52% cheaper on yearly plans and up to 75% cheaper on lifetime plans.







The AgentiSend console: every message an app or AI agent sent, with its delivery history.

Developers switch by changing one setting. Resend's own SDK works against AgentiSend once its base URL points to api.agentisend.com, and a migration command, npx agentisend migrate --from resend, moves an existing project across. The Free plan does not expire: 5,000 emails a month, 170 a day and 3 sending domains, with no card. Resend's free plan is 3,000 emails a month and 100 a day. Paid AgentiSend plans start at $9 a month for 30,000 emails, with 40% off on yearly billing; Resend sells monthly plans only.

Built for agents that send

As teams hand email to AI agents in Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor and their own code, a known failure is an agent that retries or loops and sends the same message hundreds of times; AgentiSend keeps a public ledger of such incidents at agentisend.com/agent-email-incidents. AgentiSend puts a send budget on every API key, including the keys an agent holds, and gives the account owner a kill switch that stops a key at once. Approval queues hold chosen messages until a person releases them.

The same controls are available as free, open-source software. agent-email-guard, released under the MIT licence for Node, Python, PHP and Go, adds send budgets and loop detection in front of any email provider, and ships as a Claude Code hook, an MCP proxy and a GitHub Action.

AgentiSend published the Runaway AI Agent Email Benchmark to show what that does. In its most common scenario, an agent told to send one receipt sent it 400 times. With no guard, all 400 went through. With agent-email-guard on its default settings, 3 went through and the other 397 were stopped as a repeat. The scenarios, inputs and results are public at agentisend.com/benchmarks/runaway-agent-email.

"An agent stuck in a loop does not stop on its own, and every copy it sends lands in a customer's inbox," said the AgentiSend team. "A budget on every key and a kill switch the owner controls turn a runaway loop into three sends and an alert instead of four hundred and an apology."

Availability

AgentiSend is available now at agentisend.com. It offers a REST API with Resend-compatible requests, SDKs for Node, Python, PHP and Go, and an MCP server with 92 tools for AI assistants including Claude and ChatGPT. Price comparisons with Resend, plan by plan, are at agentisend.com/pricing, and a step-by-step migration guide is at agentisend.com/docs/guides/migrating-from-resend.

About AgentiSend

AgentiSend is a Resend alternative: a transactional email API for apps that sends password resets, receipts and sign-in codes, and accepts Resend SDK requests unchanged. Every API key carries its own send budget, and an owner can stop any key with a kill switch, so AI agents that send email stay inside limits a person sets. The Free plan includes 5,000 emails a month with no card, and paid plans start at $9 a month. Learn more at.

Press Inquiries

AgentiSend Press Team

hello [at] agentisend.com



DAFZ, Dubai, United Arab Emirates