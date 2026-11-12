Integrity Rotational Molding Highlights Roto-Lining Solutions For Industrial Corrosion Protection

Integrity Roto Molding Company Logo

Heavy-duty polymer linings provide seamless protection for tanks, vessels, piping, and complex metal components.

PLAINFIELD, IN, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Integrity Rotational Molding is highlighting its custom roto-lining solutions for industrial applications where corrosion, chemical exposure, and abrasive materials can compromise equipment performance. Using rotational molding technology, the company creates thick, seamless polymer barriers inside metal tanks, vessels, and piping systems, providing an alternative to conventional protective coatings and loose-fit liners.

A Different Approach to Industrial Corrosion Protection

Traditional spray-on coatings and drop-in liners can present challenges in demanding industrial environments, particularly when exposed to aggressive chemicals, abrasive materials, or vacuum conditions.

Roto-lining addresses these concerns by using the metal vessel itself as the mold. Thermoplastic resin is placed inside the prepared structure, which is heated and rotated along multiple axes. As the resin melts, it forms a continuous protective layer that bonds to the interior metal surface.

Unlike conventional coatings, the process produces a heavy-wall barrier up to 0.450 inches thick, providing additional material protection for demanding applications.

Engineered for Complex Industrial Equipment

One of the primary advantages of rotolining is its ability to create a seamless interior surface across complex geometries, including elbows, nozzles, manifolds, and internal radii.

By eliminating welded liner seams and bonding the polymer directly to the metal substrate, the process helps address common concerns such as liner separation and collapse under vacuum conditions.

Integrity Rotational Molding provides custom rotational lining solutions for a variety of industrial applications, including:

Chemical storage and processing tanks

Pressure vessels and reactor housings

Pipe spools, elbows, and manifolds

Filter housings and separation equipment

Custom OEM metal fabrications

The company supports projects ranging from prototype development to full production, with lining materials and thicknesses selected according to application requirements.

Supporting Long-Term Equipment Performance

For manufacturers and industrial facilities managing chemical containment and fluid processing systems, material compatibility and equipment durability are important considerations.

Roto-lining combines the structural strength of metal equipment with the corrosion resistance of engineered thermoplastics. This approach can provide an alternative to more expensive specialty metal alloys while helping protect equipment exposed to harsh operating conditions.

Integrity Rotational Molding works with customers to evaluate vessel specifications, material requirements, and lining thickness to determine an appropriate solution for each application.

For more information about Integrity Rotational Molding's roto-lining solutions, visit or call 317-837-1101.

About Integrity Rotational Molding

Integrity Rotational Molding is a custom plastic manufacturing company headquartered in Plainfield, Indiana. Specializing in rotational molding, engineering support, and complex manufacturing applications, the company provides custom solutions for customers across a range of industrial and commercial markets. Its services include product design support, rotational molding, and industrial roto-lining.

Company Contact

Integrity Rotational Molding

701 N Carr Road

Plainfield, IN 46168

Phone: 317-837-1101

Website:

Terry Stemple

Integrity Rotational Molding, LLC

+1 317-837-1101

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Integrity Rotational Molding Highlights Roto-Lining Solutions for Industrial Corrosion Protection News Provided By advancreative November 12, 2026, 17:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing



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