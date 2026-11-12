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Las Vegas Film Festival Releases Latest 25 Additions To Its Expanding 2027 Lineup


Date: 2026-11-12 12:40:11

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Official Selections Announcement 03. Las Vegas Film Festival. 2027

The latest Official Selections join a growing international program featuring more than 350 films scheduled for the 2027 Las Vegas Film Festival.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Las Vegas Film Festival today announced another 25 Official Selections for its upcoming 2027 festival, expanding a slate that celebrates independent cinema from around the world. Selected from thousands of global entries, the latest titles join a curated program expected to showcase more than 350 films during the eight-day event, running January 14–21, 2027, at Brenden Theatres inside the Palms Casino Resort.

The latest selections reflect the festival's diverse slate of independent features, documentaries, short films, music videos, and emerging media, representing a broad range of creative voices and perspectives.

OFFICIAL SELECTIONS. ANNOUNCEMENT 03

Tupac Shakur: Life and Murder of a Revolutionary and Music Legend. Ray Barron-Woolford

If Not Now, When?. Eliot Gelberg-Wilson

Hypnosis. Petra Mareković

Fleeing Iran. Monica Haider & Michelle Elise Harding

The King of the Full Moon Night. Christian Silva

People vs. Politics. Robert M. Pease & Carol A. Wingard

Girl Math. Isha Ahmad

Would You Still Love Me?. Adriano Testa

Follow the White Rabbit. Karabajak Mukadder

Awake Am I. Trevor Ketcheson

The Bad Date. Logan Michael Futej

Stages. Rishabh Chakraborty & Max Le Jeune

Unsung Hero. Astrid Riecken

On In Five. Alec Brunswick

The Die Is Cast. Juno Jennings

Metal Swan Queen. Adele Shepherd

An Illusion. Nitish Kumar

Raw Meat. John J Barnard

Something Has Changed. Sergio Bonacci Lapalma

Limbic. Tomasz Popakul

Hydrobic. Minna Väisänen

...oh. Justin Geldzahler

Jessie. C Wayne France

UNNECESSARY ROUGHNESS. Valerie Denise Jones

High Dimensions. Alexander Tyrell Athy

“The response from independent filmmakers has been extraordinary,” said Tom Ingram, Festival Director of the Las Vegas Film Festival.“Each new group of selections reflects the creativity and diversity of filmmakers who are helping shape this year's program. We're looking forward to bringing their work to Las Vegas audiences.”

Beyond theatrical screenings, the festival's expanding program is part of a broader initiative to create meaningful opportunities for independent creators - including filmmaker interviews, audience engagement, and ongoing distribution pathways after the festival concludes.

“Our goal is to make the festival more than a week of screenings. We want it to become a year-round destination for discovering and celebrating independent cinema in Las Vegas,” said Louie Comella, Executive Director of the Las Vegas Film Festival.

Official Selections join a curated program of more than 350 films, screenings, premieres, and special events, at Brenden Theatres at the Palms Casino Resort. Additional Official Selections will be announced in the coming weeks, along with ticket information and programming updates. For the latest Official Selection announcements as they are released, visit official-selections/2027

About the Las Vegas Film Festival

The Las Vegas Film Festival is an international cinema event from the entertainment capital of the world. The Festival showcases independent, contemporary, and international cinema, bringing together filmmakers, audiences, and industry professionals through screenings, premieres, filmmaker appearances, panel discussions, special events, and awards. The 2027 Las Vegas Film Festival takes place January 14–21, 2027, at Brenden Theatres at the Palms Casino Resort and venues throughout Las Vegas.

Filmmakers can submit projects to the 2027 Las Vegas Film Festival until December 15, 2026, directly through FilmFreeway and Festhome.

Valerie Garza. PR Director
Las Vegas Film Festival
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Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

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