Las Vegas Film Festival Releases Latest 25 Additions To Its Expanding 2027 Lineup
Official Selections Announcement 03. Las Vegas Film Festival. 2027
The latest Official Selections join a growing international program featuring more than 350 films scheduled for the 2027 Las Vegas Film Festival.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Las Vegas Film Festival today announced another 25 Official Selections for its upcoming 2027 festival, expanding a slate that celebrates independent cinema from around the world. Selected from thousands of global entries, the latest titles join a curated program expected to showcase more than 350 films during the eight-day event, running January 14–21, 2027, at Brenden Theatres inside the Palms Casino Resort.
The latest selections reflect the festival's diverse slate of independent features, documentaries, short films, music videos, and emerging media, representing a broad range of creative voices and perspectives.
OFFICIAL SELECTIONS. ANNOUNCEMENT 03
Tupac Shakur: Life and Murder of a Revolutionary and Music Legend. Ray Barron-Woolford
If Not Now, When?. Eliot Gelberg-Wilson
Hypnosis. Petra Mareković
Fleeing Iran. Monica Haider & Michelle Elise Harding
The King of the Full Moon Night. Christian Silva
People vs. Politics. Robert M. Pease & Carol A. Wingard
Girl Math. Isha Ahmad
Would You Still Love Me?. Adriano Testa
Follow the White Rabbit. Karabajak Mukadder
Awake Am I. Trevor Ketcheson
The Bad Date. Logan Michael Futej
Stages. Rishabh Chakraborty & Max Le Jeune
Unsung Hero. Astrid Riecken
On In Five. Alec Brunswick
The Die Is Cast. Juno Jennings
Metal Swan Queen. Adele Shepherd
An Illusion. Nitish Kumar
Raw Meat. John J Barnard
Something Has Changed. Sergio Bonacci Lapalma
Limbic. Tomasz Popakul
Hydrobic. Minna Väisänen
...oh. Justin Geldzahler
Jessie. C Wayne France
UNNECESSARY ROUGHNESS. Valerie Denise Jones
High Dimensions. Alexander Tyrell Athy
“The response from independent filmmakers has been extraordinary,” said Tom Ingram, Festival Director of the Las Vegas Film Festival.“Each new group of selections reflects the creativity and diversity of filmmakers who are helping shape this year's program. We're looking forward to bringing their work to Las Vegas audiences.”
Beyond theatrical screenings, the festival's expanding program is part of a broader initiative to create meaningful opportunities for independent creators - including filmmaker interviews, audience engagement, and ongoing distribution pathways after the festival concludes.
“Our goal is to make the festival more than a week of screenings. We want it to become a year-round destination for discovering and celebrating independent cinema in Las Vegas,” said Louie Comella, Executive Director of the Las Vegas Film Festival.
Official Selections join a curated program of more than 350 films, screenings, premieres, and special events, at Brenden Theatres at the Palms Casino Resort. Additional Official Selections will be announced in the coming weeks, along with ticket information and programming updates. For the latest Official Selection announcements as they are released, visit official-selections/2027
About the Las Vegas Film Festival
The Las Vegas Film Festival is an international cinema event from the entertainment capital of the world. The Festival showcases independent, contemporary, and international cinema, bringing together filmmakers, audiences, and industry professionals through screenings, premieres, filmmaker appearances, panel discussions, special events, and awards. The 2027 Las Vegas Film Festival takes place January 14–21, 2027, at Brenden Theatres at the Palms Casino Resort and venues throughout Las Vegas.
Filmmakers can submit projects to the 2027 Las Vegas Film Festival until December 15, 2026, directly through FilmFreeway and Festhome.
Valerie Garza. PR Director
Las Vegas Film Festival
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