MONITORAPP Launches AILabs v6.0, Advancing AI-Powered Proactive Threat Intelligence

MONITORAPP releases AILabs v6.0, its AI-driven CTI platform, developed to accelerate analysis speed, strengthen response capabilities, and improve usability.

MONITORAPP Co,. Ltd. (KOSDAQ:434480)

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MONITORAPP, a B2B Security as a Service (SECaaS) specialist (CEO Kyle Lee), announced the release of AILabs v6.0, the latest version of its AI-driven cyber threat intelligence (CTI) platform.

The upgrade was developed around three core objectives: accelerating analysis speed, strengthening threat response capabilities, and improving practical usability for security professionals.

AILabs v6.0 introduces 'Pivot Search,' a visual threat correlation tool that maps relationships between indicators, alongside an AI-powered conversational search feature 'AI Bot,' enabling security teams to explore and interpret threat intelligence more quickly and intuitively.

The analysis engines for malicious files and URLs, Malicious All-file Detection (MAD) and Malicious URL Detection (MUD), have also been significantly upgraded. The platform now automatically maps detected threats to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, providing a structured view of attacker tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), thereby enhancing the efficiency of incident response efforts.

AILabs v6.0 also delivers regular, industry-specific threat intelligence specialized for major sectors, including the public sector, finance, education, and healthcare. In addition, through a unified search interface, security teams can view a wide range of threat data, including Indicators of Compromise (IoCs), CVEs, attack techniques, and threat groups, from a single input. This consolidates threat visibility into threats and reduces the time required to gain insights from data.

AILabs operates on a continuous collect–analyze–process–distribute lifecycle, delivering multidimensional analysis of cyber threats with real-time threat intelligence sharing. Its credibility is further reinforced through integrations with KISA's C-TAS (Korea Internet & Security Agency's Cyber Threat Analysis & Sharing) and Google's VirusTotal, validating its capability through accredited external sources.

“AILabs v6.0 goes beyond a simple feature update, as it represents a comprehensive 'AI for Security' transformation across the entire threat intelligence lifecycle, from detection and analysis to delivery,” said YoungJung Kim, Senior Researcher and Head of the CTI Team at MONITORAPP.“We will continue to evolve the platform so that security professionals can respond to threats faster and with greater precision.”

About MONITORAPP

MONITORAPP is a B2B cybersecurity company with over 20 years of expertise in enterprise-grade security. The company delivers flexible security solutions across on-premises and cloud environments. Its CTI platform, AILabs, enhances overall security performance by providing real-time threat intelligence across all products and services and delivers threat-related insights through the AILabs Portal and monthly Threat Intelligence reports.

Tashia Nguyen

MONITORAPP Co,. Ltd.

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