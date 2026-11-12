Armstrong Releases Latest Third-Party Logistics Market Results and Outlook

BROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A), an internationally recognized leader in Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research, consulting, and M&A advisory services, has released the European 3PL Market Analysis for 2026.In its latest report,“Consolidation and Disruption: European 3PL Market Analysis 2026,” A&A compares the overall 3PL market and segment growth in Europe to global, North America, and other key regions and countries for years 2016-2027E. The report also covers current disruptions impacting Europe's supply chain, including the U.S./Iran war, EU-US tariffs, and EU customs reform, as well as top European ocean ports, rail freight, air freight at European airports, the warehousing landscape, M&A trends, and insights from A&A's European 3PL Market Survey.The analysis found that the European 3PL Market's overall gross revenue grew 8.1% in 2025 to $229.7 billion, 24.4% above its pre-pandemic size of $184.6 billion in 2019, after a 20.7% decline in 2023 and a modest 1.7% recovery in 2024. A&A expects the European 3PL Market to grow 9.7% to $252.0 billion in 2026E and 5.1% to $264.8 billion in 2027E. Europe accounted for 17.7% of global 3PL revenue in 2025. With 3PL revenue equal to 10.2% of Europe's logistics costs, Europe's outsourcing rate is in line with the global average of 10.0%, which points to the industrial cycle and business mix, rather than lower adoption of 3PL services, as the main reasons for Europe's smaller share.The Value-Added Warehousing and Distribution (VAWD) segment, or“Contract Logistics” as it's referred to in Europe, grew 7.6% in 2025 to $57.3 billion, 33.8% above its 2019 level of $42.9 billion. VAWD overtook the International Transportation Management/Freight Forwarding (ITM) segment as Europe's second-largest 3PL segment in 2023 and has stayed ahead since. VAWD has been the steadiest European segment, growing every year since 2016 for a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2016 to 2025, supported by e-commerce fulfillment and demand for warehouse space closer to customers. VAWD is projected to reach $62.0 billion in 2026E and $63.9 billion in 2027E.Transportation Management (TM), which combines Domestic Transportation Management (DTM) and Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC), remained the largest segment, growing 7.1% to $113.0 billion in 2025, or 49.2% of total European 3PL revenue. TM has also grown the fastest over the long term, with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2016 to 2025, and A&A expects it to lead European growth, reaching $135.1 billion in 2027E.ITM revenue rebounded 10.8% in 2025 to $56.1 billion, the fastest growth of the three segments, but remains 36.9% below its 2021 peak of $88.9 billion.As part of its analysis, A&A compiled this list of the Top 50 Europe-based 3PLs. A&A's Top 50 Europe-based 3PLs generated $249.0 billion in 2025 gross logistics revenue/turnover, equal to 19.2% of the $1,300.0 billion global 3PL market. Denmark-based DSV moved to first place after completing its acquisition of DB Schenker in April 2025, with gross logistics revenue up 11.2% to $37.4 billion. DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding placed second with $35.5 billion, and Kuehne + Nagel placed third with $33.8 billion. This year's list also includes the European operations of five non-European-based 3PLs with substantial European revenue, shown on the list as“(Europe).”“Consolidation and Disruption: European 3PL Market Analysis 2026” is available for purchase at the A&A online store. The report is also included as a standard download in all four tiers of A&A's Expert Information Service (EIS) subscription.For more information please contact:

Evan Armstrong

Armstrong & Associates, Inc.

+1 414-545-3838

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