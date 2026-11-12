K'taka: Jailed Star Darshan, Partner Pavithra Gowda Exchange Words During Video Conference Hearing In Fan Murder Case

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 12 (IANS) Jailed actor Darshan and his partner, prime accused Pavithra Gowda, on Thursday were seen speaking to each other briefly during a video conference hearing in the Renukaswamy murder case before the 59th City Civil and Sessions Court, with their conversation revolving around the difficulties they were facing and how long they might have to wait for the trial to progress.

The exchange took place when the video conference connection was disrupted during the court proceedings. Darshan and Pavithra stopped talking once the connection was restored. It is to be seen whether the court will take cognisance of the matter, as the conversation between Darshan and Pavithra Gowda amounts to a violation of proceedings.

During the conversation, Pavithra asked Darshan how many more days they would have to continue in the same situation. Darshan replied that they might have to remain like this for another four months.

Pavithra then said she was facing considerable difficulties there, to which Darshan responded that they too were experiencing problems. He reportedly told her that there was nothing they could do at the moment and that they would have to wait patiently.

When Pavithra asked about his back pain, Darshan made a gesture indicating that his back was in a bad condition.

The trial in the Renukaswamy murder case is being conducted through video conferencing before the 59th City Civil and Sessions Court, with Darshan, Pavithra and the other accused appearing virtually for the hearings.

Darshan has been suffering from back pain again and has sought physiotherapy. The court has permitted him to receive physiotherapy treatment inside the prison.

It can be noted that the Renukaswamy murder case, popularly known as the fan murder case, involves Kannada actor Darshan and his associate Pavithra Gowda. Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old fan of Darshan, was allegedly abducted, tortured and murdered in Bengaluru in June 2024. Police allege that he was targeted over objectionable messages he had sent to Pavithra Gowda. Darshan, Pavithra and several others were arrested in connection with the case.

The police investigation alleged that Renukaswamy was abducted from Chitradurga and brought to a shed in Bengaluru, where he was allegedly assaulted and tortured before being killed. His body was later found in a stormwater drain in the city. The case led to the arrest of Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and several others.