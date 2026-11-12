Rajasthan CM Directs Energy Dept To Operate In Mission Mode For Power Generation And Supply

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 12 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma stated that the State Government has significantly improved the power generation and supply system during its tenure of over 34 months.

He directed Energy Department officials to ensure all necessary preparations are made to maintain adequate electricity supply to domestic consumers, farmers, and industries.

He remarked that the state is becoming self-reliant in the power sector, and through the State Government's efforts, electricity worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore has been sold to other states.

The Chief Minister was chairing a meeting of the Energy Department on Thursday. He instructed officials to further strengthen the daytime electricity supply system for farmers during the Rabi season.

He noted that this facility has recently been extended to farmers in Khairthal-Tijara as well, bringing the total to 28 districts across the state receiving daytime power and benefiting over 13.56 lakh farmers.

He also issued necessary guidelines regarding accelerating the implementation of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in the state.

The total deficit in the power sector stood at Rs 92,069 crore as of 31 March 2023, which rose to Rs 98,634 crore by 31 December 2023. During this period, an increase of Rs 6,565 crore was recorded, representing a 7.13 per cent rise in nine months. Based on an estimated annual growth rate of 9.50 per cent, this deficit would have reached Rs 1,21,073 crore in the financial year 2025-26.

However, the Energy Department took necessary measures to curtail these losses, resulting in the deficit being contained at Rs 89,907.77 crore in FY 2025-26. Through fiscal discipline, the Energy Department is continuously enhancing energy capacities. '

The Chief Minister directed officials to take necessary action to further reduce Transmission and Distribution (T&D) losses. In FY 2019-20, total T&D losses across all three Discoms stood at 19.43 per cent, which dropped to 12.84 per cent in FY 2025-26 following corrective measures.

Similarly, in the Jodhpur Discom, T&D losses were approximately 38 per cent in FY 2019-20, falling to 18.64 per cent in FY 2025-26. The Chief Minister called for even more effective implementation of Components A and C of the PM-KUSUM scheme.

He stated that between December 2023 and October 2026, the State Government installed over 1,779 MW capacity under Component A and over 3,758 MW under Component C, whereas during the same period under the previous government, Component A stood at just 9.5 MW and Component C at zero capacity.

He added that due to the State Government's efforts, Rajasthan ranks first nationwide in installed capacity under Components A and C of the PM-KUSUM scheme, benefiting over 3.89 lakh farmers.

The Chief Minister instructed Energy Department officials to utilise available resources to their fullest potential to increase the state's total generation capacity, emphasising that all necessary steps must be taken to achieve further growth in the renewable energy sector.

Over the past 34 months, 29 GW of renewable energy capacity has been installed in Rajasthan, compared to only 5.9 GW installed during the corresponding period under the previous government. He also directed officials to achieve the set targets under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

He noted that Rajasthan ranks first in the country in solar energy installation and renewable energy generation, and second in total installed renewable energy capacity.