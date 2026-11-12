Khloe Kardashian Is In No Mood To Forgive Ex-Husband, Lamar Odom For His Comments

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 12 (IANS) Reality star Khloe Kardashian chooses to stand her ground, and has decided not to forgive her ex-husband, Lamar Odom.

The former NBA player's life was chronicled in the Netflix documentary 'Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom'. It also touched upon his marriage to Kardashian and her involvement in nursing him back to health after his near-fatal overdose in 2015.

Khloe has now shared more insights into how his comments about her made her feel.

She said in the latest episode of her reality show 'The Kardashians',“I did watch the Lamar documentary. I'm not too thrilled about it because I'm watching the documentary and I'm like, wait, I took time out of my life to sit here and do a favour for you. I'm not being paid. I'm doing this because I'm trying to be nice”.

She further mentioned,“There's so many things that I just found really distasteful. You're saying that you weren't really in love with me, you married me just so you could be more popular in pop culture, all these things, which is so weird. Even if that is your truth, why don't you say it without me being on the other side of these interviews? I just thought that was really, really lame”.

She said that she participated in the documentary after her ex-husband requested her to make an appearance. However, once it came out, she said on her podcast that she regretted ever agreeing to be involved.

“The bridge is burned and there's no more rope left to throw over. So he is dead to me. This just solidifies what liars, con artists, cheats, thieves, trolls that men are. I just don't wanna be involved. Play with yourself, don't play with me”, she added.