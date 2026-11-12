BJP Serves Show-Cause Notice To Tripura MLA Over Alleged Derogatory Remarks On Tribal Community's Food Habit

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Nov 12 (IANS) Amid a controversy over alleged derogatory remarks by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Tafajjal Hossain about the food habits and lifestyle of the tribal community, the ruling party in Tripura on Thursday served a show-cause notice to the legislator, asking him to submit his explanation within seven days, failing which disciplinary action would be initiated in accordance with party rules.

In the show-cause notice, Tripura BJP Disciplinary Committee Convener Tapas Bhattacharjee said that a video which recently went viral on social media had come to the notice of the state party leadership.

"In the video, Hossain was allegedly heard making objectionable and derogatory remarks about the food habits and daily lifestyle of the state's tribal communities. The notice stated that the content and manner of presentation in the video had caused widespread resentment and concern among members of the tribal community and various other sections of society," the notice said.

It also added that maintaining harmony among different communities in Tripura's diverse social and cultural environment was a collective responsibility of every public representative, and such conduct was in no way acceptable from an elected representative holding a position of responsibility.

The BJP disciplinary committee also took exception to what it described as speculative statements made by the MLA in the names of the incumbent Chief Minister Manik Saha and a former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, saying that such remarks had triggered adverse reactions among the people of the state.

With the approval of the State BJP President Abhishek Debroy, the notice directed Hossain to clarify his role and position on the issues raised within seven days of receiving it and submit a written explanation to the party's state headquarters, saying why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him.

The notice warned that failure to submit a satisfactory response within the stipulated period would invite action under the party's disciplinary rules.

The controversy erupted after a video circulated on social media on Tuesday, purportedly showing the BJP legislator making objectionable comments about pig and pork, a popular food among tribal communities in the Northeast.

Non-tribals also occasionally eat pork.

On Wednesday, Hossain expressed regret over his remarks and appealed for peace and communal harmony.

In a video message posted on social media, the MLA sought to clarify his comments, allegedly made at Sonamura in Sepahijala district.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha earlier said on Thursday that the law would take its own course and that the party was also examining the matter.

The Chief Minister added that he had already discussed the issue with State BJP President Abhishek Debroy and that the matter was under consideration.

"MLA Tafajjal Hossain has already expressed regret over his remarks. The matter should be looked at from this perspective. However, such remarks should not be made," CM Saha told the media.

Several tribal organisations affiliated with the BJP's ally, the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), as well as the Opposition CPI-M, have lodged complaints at various police stations in Agartala, demanding legal action against Hossain, 52.

TMP founder and supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma demanded an apology from the legislator, while State CPI-M Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury urged the state government to take appropriate action.

In an earlier development, the BJP had served a show-cause notice to Hossain in October last year for making adverse comments against former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and former Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik.

Hossain was elected to the Tripura Assembly from the Boxanagar constituency in Sepahijala district for the first time in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Pork is among the most preferred meats across the eight Northeastern states, with the annual pork trade in the region estimated at Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.

Assam is the largest supplier of pork in the region.