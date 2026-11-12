Trupanion Recognized Among Canada's Best For Customer Service By Newsweek

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Recognition reflects how Trupanion combines innovative technology and 24/7/365 human support to enhance the pet insurance experience, helping pet families navigate veterinary care with greater ease and confidence whenever they need it.
SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, North America's leading pet insurer, has been recognized as one of Canada's top pet insurers for customer service on Newsweek's Canada's Best Customer Service 2027 list, underscoring its commitment to delivering a seamless and supported payment experience for pet parents and veterinary teams.
Presented in collaboration with Statista, the ranking is based on an independent survey spanning 116 categories and more than 60,000 customer responses. Canadian pet insurance companies were assessed on communication, professional competence, customer focus, accessibility, and likelihood of recommendation, reflecting the full customer experience-from purchasing coverage to accessing support and resolving issues.
“At Trupanion, exceptional service means standing by pet parents from the very start of their coverage and through every moment that follows,” said Margi Tooth, President and CEO of Trupanion.“Ultimately, the strongest testament to Trupanion's commitment to its members is what members themselves choose to do: stay and recommend Trupanion to others. With nearly 99% monthly retention and thousands of member referrals each month, their actions speak volumes about the trust Trupanion has earned. Powerful evidence that when you consistently put pet parents first, loyalty follows.”
Since its beginnings in Vancouver in 1998, Trupanion has focused on making veterinary care easier to access and navigate. Nearly three decades later, that vision continues to guide the company.
“Technology helps us take the friction out of the financial side of pet care, so families get clear answers and fast support whenever their pet needs help,” added Tooth.“But when a pet receives a cancer diagnosis at 10 p.m. on a Sunday night, no family wants to navigate an automated system. That's where our people step in, because we know their pet is family. Technology makes the process effortless; our people make it personal. I'm incredibly proud of our teams for showing up that way every day.”
The Trupanion Difference
Human support, 24/7/365: Knowledgeable, compassionate support at any hour, with hundreds of thousands of calls from members assisted overnight, on weekends, and on holidays. Care beyond business hours: Trupanion has paid nearly 1.6 million after-hours, weekend, and holiday claims, representing $382+ million in veterinary care. Direct payments in minutes: Nearly $650 million paid directly to Canadian veterinary practices through Trupanion's patented VetDirect Pay® technology, with more than 1.8 million claims paid in less than five minutes. No financial ceilings: No annual or lifetime payout limits, with nearly 980,000 cats and dogs protected across Canada and $1.1 billion paid in veterinary claims to date. Coverage clarity: AI-powered Medical Record Summaries turn a pet's full health record into a concise, structured report that flags potential pre-existing conditions soon after enrollment, so pet parents know what's covered before care is needed.
The Impact of Around-the-Clock Support
Trupanion's claims data underscores how much around-the-clock care matters: more than $84.9 million paid for treatment of the 10 most common conditions affecting dogs and cats, covering care delivered overnight, on weekends, and on holidays.
Top after-hours, weekend, and holiday claims for Canadian pets ( All-time )
| Dogs
| Paid claims
| Amount paid
| Allergies & ear infections
| 213,166
| $23.6M
| Diarrhea
| 73,689
| $11.4M
| Limping
| 66,536
| $14.3M
| Vomiting
| 50,898
| $17.2M
| Seizures
| 44,738
| $8.4M
| Cats
| Paid claims
| Amount paid
| Vomiting
| 13,747
| $5.2M
| Diarrhea
| 9,408
| $1.5M
| Renal failure
| 8,206
| $1.6M
| Diabetes
| 6,932
| $1.2M
| Allergies & ear infections
| 6,781
| $535K
|
|
Trupanion's commitment to exceptional customer service has also earned international recognition, with the company recently receiving two Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Selected from more than 2,100 nominations across 41 nations, Trupanion was recognized as both the Contact Center of the Year and Customer Service Employer of the Year.
Learn more about Trupanion coverage today.
About Trupanion
Trupanion is the leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, and certain countries in Continental Europe with over 1,000,000 pets currently enrolled. For more than 25 years, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol“TRUP.” The company was founded in 1998 in Vancouver, Canada, and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by GPIC Insurance Company or Accelerant Insurance Company of Canada. Policies are sold and administered in Canada by Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. dba Trupanion 309-1277 Lynn Valley Road, North Vancouver, BC V7J 0A2 and in the United States by Trupanion Managers USA, Inc. (in California, Trupanion Insurance Services, #0G22803, NPN 9588590). Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. is a registered damage insurance agency and claims adjuster in Quebec #603927. For more information, please visit Trupanion.com.
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