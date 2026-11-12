Trupanion Recognized Among Canada's Best For Customer Service By Newsweek

Recognition reflects how Trupanion combines innovative technology and 24/7/365 human support to enhance the pet insurance experience, helping pet families navigate veterinary care with greater ease and confidence whenever they need it.

SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, North America's leading pet insurer, has been recognized as one of Canada's top pet insurers for customer service on Newsweek's Canada's Best Customer Service 2027 list, underscoring its commitment to delivering a seamless and supported payment experience for pet parents and veterinary teams.

Presented in collaboration with Statista, the ranking is based on an independent survey spanning 116 categories and more than 60,000 customer responses. Canadian pet insurance companies were assessed on communication, professional competence, customer focus, accessibility, and likelihood of recommendation, reflecting the full customer experience-from purchasing coverage to accessing support and resolving issues.

“At Trupanion, exceptional service means standing by pet parents from the very start of their coverage and through every moment that follows,” said Margi Tooth, President and CEO of Trupanion.“Ultimately, the strongest testament to Trupanion's commitment to its members is what members themselves choose to do: stay and recommend Trupanion to others. With nearly 99% monthly retention and thousands of member referrals each month, their actions speak volumes about the trust Trupanion has earned. Powerful evidence that when you consistently put pet parents first, loyalty follows.”

Since its beginnings in Vancouver in 1998, Trupanion has focused on making veterinary care easier to access and navigate. Nearly three decades later, that vision continues to guide the company.

“Technology helps us take the friction out of the financial side of pet care, so families get clear answers and fast support whenever their pet needs help,” added Tooth.“But when a pet receives a cancer diagnosis at 10 p.m. on a Sunday night, no family wants to navigate an automated system. That's where our people step in, because we know their pet is family. Technology makes the process effortless; our people make it personal. I'm incredibly proud of our teams for showing up that way every day.”

The Trupanion Difference



Human support, 24/7/365: Knowledgeable, compassionate support at any hour, with hundreds of thousands of calls from members assisted overnight, on weekends, and on holidays.

Care beyond business hours: Trupanion has paid nearly 1.6 million after-hours, weekend, and holiday claims, representing $382+ million in veterinary care.

Direct payments in minutes: Nearly $650 million paid directly to Canadian veterinary practices through Trupanion's patented VetDirect Pay® technology, with more than 1.8 million claims paid in less than five minutes.

No financial ceilings: No annual or lifetime payout limits, with nearly 980,000 cats and dogs protected across Canada and $1.1 billion paid in veterinary claims to date. Coverage clarity: AI-powered Medical Record Summaries turn a pet's full health record into a concise, structured report that flags potential pre-existing conditions soon after enrollment, so pet parents know what's covered before care is needed.



The Impact of Around-the-Clock Support

Trupanion's claims data underscores how much around-the-clock care matters: more than $84.9 million paid for treatment of the 10 most common conditions affecting dogs and cats, covering care delivered overnight, on weekends, and on holidays.

Top after-hours, weekend, and holiday claims for Canadian pets ( All-time )