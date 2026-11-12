“It's Beginning To Look Like Christmas” Turns 75 With National Celebration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The song continues to dominate the holiday charts 75 years after its debut

National“It's Beginning to Look Like Christmas” Day will be celebrated the day after Thanksgiving based on a new national survey of Americans

Celebration includes events nationwide and grants totaling more than $5.8 million donated to music and arts nonprofits to honor the songwriter Meredith Willson

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A nationwide 75th anniversary celebration will honor the classic, chart-topping holiday song“It's Beginning to Look Like Christmas,” ranked as the #1 most-played holiday song by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.1 The celebration will introduce National“It's Beginning to Look Like Christmas” Day on the day after Thanksgiving – based on a survey asking Americans when it officially begins to look like Christmas. More than $5.8 million in grants to music and arts nonprofits, events across the country, and a social media campaign will mark the milestone.

The song is a frequent touchstone for American popular film, television and music, has been recorded by hundreds of artists including Bing Crosby, Dionne Warwick, Michael Bublé, V from BTS, and Camilo and Evaluna (who performed a Spanish-English version), and featured in iconic films including“Home Alone 2: Lost in New York“ and“The Polar Express.”

National“It's Beginning to Look Like Christmas” Day

The Music Man Foundation established National“It's Beginning to Look Like Christmas” Day after a new national survey showed that Americans overwhelmingly agreed that the day after Thanksgiving is when it begins to look like Christmas.2 This year, the celebration falls on November 27.

“Meredith Willson's beloved song has enchanted generations by capturing the anticipation of the holidays,” said Sarah Lyding, executive director of The Music Man Foundation.“We encourage everyone to celebrate National 'It's Beginning to Look Like Christmas' Day by singing, dancing and listening to music. Research shows that music increases connection, healing, one's sense of community and joy-it's the perfect way to begin a healthy holiday season.”

$5.8 million donated to community organizations

To kick off the celebration, The Music Man Foundation announced more than $5.8 million in grants to 20 nonprofits with music at the center of their work. The Music Man Foundation is named for the Tony Award-winning musical“The Music Man,” also written by Meredith Willson.

Events nationwide

The anniversary will be commemorated across the country, including at The Music Center in Los Angeles with a sing-along, live music and special treats for anyone named Barney, Ben, Janice or Jen (names Willson checked in the song) on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. In Meredith Willson's hometown of Mason City, Iowa, the anniversary will be celebrated at The Music Man Square on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, from 2-4 p.m. with Santa and a tree lighting ceremony.

Share memories and make new ones

“12 Days of 'It's Beginning to Look Like Christmas'“ runs Dec. 1-12, 2026, and invites social media users to share their own memories or interpretations of the song through music, art, traditions and more on social media with the hashtag #ItsBeginning75.

Join the celebration

Learn more at

About Meredith Willson

Meredith Willson remains one of America's most enduring musical voices, a virtuoso whose career spanned John Philip Sousa's marching band, the New York Philharmonic under Toscanini, Hollywood collaborations with Charlie Chaplin, a place in the Christmas canon with his song“It's Beginning to Look Like Christmas,” and even a hit by The Beatles with“Till There Was You.” His musical,“The Music Man,” has been in near-constant production, somewhere in the world, ever since its 1957 opening, and its songs and themes are frequent touchstones for American popular film, television and music. Just as lasting is his philanthropy: Willson was dedicated to expanding access to music and serving his community. His legacy, sustained by The Music Man Foundation, continues to inspire new generations of artists and audiences.

About The Music Man Foundation

The Music Man Foundation is named after the Tony Award-winning musical written by Meredith Willson. Meredith's widow, Rosemary, started the Foundation in 1998 as The Meredith and Rosemary Willson Charitable Foundation. Today, the Foundation donates 100% of profits from licensing royalties to organizations using music to catalyze enduring change. Over the last decade, the Foundation has awarded more than $30 million to 85 organizations. Visit for more information.

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”It's Beginning to Look Like Christmas” 75th Anniversary logo 2026

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1Among songs written, co-written or arranged by ASCAP songwriters and composers and based on an analysis of ASCAP streaming and terrestrial radio data and continued membership in ASCAP in 2024.

2Survey of U.S. residents conducted May 15–18, 2026, reflecting current U.S. Census demographics. Margin of error: ±4.7%.