Ennature Biopharma Advances Curcumin Formulation With Water-Dispersible Maxicuma

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOIDA, India, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curcumin, a compound in turmeric (Curcuma longa), has long presented a challenge for supplement manufacturers: Its poor water dispersibility and limited absorption make it difficult to incorporate into water-based products. Ennature Biopharma is addressing that challenge with Maxicuma, a turmeric-derived ingredient that disperses instantly in water, has a neutral taste, and is supported by human bioavailability and clinical research. The technology gives manufacturers an opportunity to move curcumin beyond traditional capsules and tablets into functional beverages, shots, chews, gummies and ready to mix powders.









“Curcumin is one of the most studied botanicals in the world, yet most people still take it as a capsule because, until now, it simply didn't mix,” said Pragya Bhartia Barwale, managing director of Ennature Biopharma.“Consumers increasingly want to drink their wellness - in shots, sports drinks and morning powders which they can mix in their protein shakes or juices. Maxicuma lets brands meet them there, with an ingredient that disperses in cold water, tastes neutral and is backed by human research.”









Standardized to at least 40% curcuminoids, Maxicuma uses its BioRelay technology platform LIMAN, a lecithin-based microencapsulation technology designed to improve dispersion, protect curcumin during digestion and enhance its bioavailability. This advanced delivery system helps increase levels of free curcumin - the active, unmetabolized form of curcumin - in the bloodstream.









In a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study involving 180 adults with knee osteoarthritis, participants received 100 mg or 250 mg daily for 90 days. Both groups showed significant improvements in pain, stiffness, mobility and physical function compared with placebo, with differences appearing as early as day 30.









In further preclinical research published in Pharmacognosy Magazine, researchers observed that Maxicuma increased COL2A1 expression, a gene involved in type II collagen production, alongside reduced expression of MMP-3 and MMP-7, enzymes associated with cartilage breakdown. The study also reported changes in inflammatory mediators and antioxidant defenses.

“Over the last decade, curcumin innovation has focused on bioavailability, but those gains haven't translated into meaningfully lower doses for the same clinical effect,” said Barwale.“Maxicuma closes that gap. At 100 mg and 250 mg, it showed a large effect size in clinical research, comparable to what conventional curcumin achieves at 1-1.5 g in their human clinical studies.”

Maxicuma is suitable for capsules, tablets, gummies, powders, shots and sports or functional beverages, with 100-and 250-milligram applications for joint health, sports nutrition, and active-aging products.

To learn more about Ennature Biopharma's ingredient portfolio visit:

About Ennature Biopharma

Ennature Biopharma Limited is an independent natural products company that was established in 2009 as the natural products division of India Glycols Limited (IGL) and became a standalone company following its demerger from IGL, effective Sept. 1, 2026. Ennature Biopharma develops and manufactures high-value, plant-based active ingredients for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, with a focus on botanical science, quality, and sustainable manufacturing.

Building on its origins as IGL's natural products division and the company's four decades of renewable, agriculture-based expertise, Ennature Biopharma carries forward a foundation in green technology and sustainable manufacturing. The company sources many of its botanicals through direct relationships with farmers in India and incorporates green solvents, recycling and zero-discharge processes into its manufacturing operations. Ennature Biopharma maintains international quality and manufacturing certifications, supports customers with regulatory documentation for global markets, and supplies ingredients to partners and customers in more than 30 countries.

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