Ally Medical ER Wins Midsize Company Category For Fourth Straight Year In Austin American-Statesman Top Workplaces

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The freestanding emergency room also earned the Doer Award as it continues to grow across the greater Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ally Medical Emergency Room (Ally Medical ER), which operates 12 freestanding emergency rooms across Texas, has won the Midsize Company category in the Austin American-Statesman 's 2026 Top Workplaces for the fourth consecutive year, along with the Doer Award for its culture of“doers” in the workplace.

Winners are chosen based on an employee survey that Energage conducts for newspapers like the Austin American-Statesman to analyze and name top local and national workplaces, with scores based on whether employees feel respected, supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to execute.

Nearly 400 Ally Medical ER employees took part in the confidential survey. Of those, 98% said they would highly recommend working at Ally Medical ER, and 95% said the company prioritizes their well-being.

Furthermore, Ally Medical ER has also been named a 2026 Top Workplace by the Houston Chronicle and USA Today. Patients have given the freestanding emergency room more than 20,000 five-star Google reviews, and now the people behind the around-the-clock care are speaking up too.

The honors come as Ally Medical ER continues to grow in the greater Austin area. Ally Medical ER Cedar Park opened this past summer, and Ally Medical ER Liberty Hill, its newest Austin-area location, opens later this winter, bringing 24/7 care to Liberty Hill and surrounding communities.

“Supporting our employees starts the moment they are onboarded and continues every day they are caring for patients in the clinical setting. Being named a Top Workplace reflects how our teams show up for one another, and it is an honor to help build a culture where people feel prepared, valued, and proud of the work they do,” said Ally Medical ER HR Business Partner Juliet Hurtado.

“In Central Austin, our team looks out for each other the same way we look out for our patients,” said Abby Charlton, Facility Administrator at Ally Medical ER Central Austin.“The Doer Award fits, because this is a team that steps up without being asked. I'm proud to work alongside them.”

“Four years in a row means so much to all of us,” said Emmanuel Colliot, CEO of Ally Medical ER.“Our mission is to deliver exemplary experiences to our patients, team members, and the communities we serve. We work hard to give our employees a great place to work, and they turn that into great care for our patients every day. We're proud of our colleagues and their dedication to our mission.”

Join the Team

Ally Medical ER is hiring for a variety of roles across its Austin-area locations, with Ally Medical ER Liberty Hill opening in winter 2026 and Ally Medical ER Pflugerville planned to open in 2027. Explore current openings and apply on Ally Medical ER's careers page.

About Ally Medical Emergency Room

Ally Medical Emergency Room (Ally Medical ER) operates 12 freestanding emergency rooms across the greater Austin, Houston, and Dallas-Fort Worth areas of Texas. Each location is owned by local, board-certified physicians and is open 24/7, 365 days a year. Every location has a full radiology suite, on-site pharmacy, and in-house laboratory for rapid diagnostic results. Ally Medical ER's mission is to deliver exemplary experiences to its patients, team members, and the communities it serves. As of November 2026, Ally Medical ER has more than 20,000 five-star Google reviews across Texas.

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