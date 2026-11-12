Blackline To Hold Investor Session On November 17, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL), today announced that it will host its Investor Day on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 1:30 pm EST. The event will take place during BeyondTheBlack, which brings together BlackLine's customers and partners and showcases the future of finance.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the BlackLine Investor Relations site at . The webcast replay will be available after the session.

About BlackLine

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) is the trust infrastructure for the AI era of finance: a future where finance drives the agentic era with intelligence, integrity, and trust rising together. The BlackLine Agentic Financial Operations Platform, powered by Studio360 and Verity AI, is where the Office of the CFO scales AI across Record-to-Report, Invoice-to-Cash, and the processes where finance owns the controls and demands integrity at every step.

By unifying data, embedding AI, and engineering trust into every action, BlackLine moves finance and accounting beyond reporting on the business to orchestrating it in real time.

Supported by industry-leading R&D investment and world-class security practices, approximately 4,300 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future.

For more information, please visit blackline.com.

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Source: BlackLine, Inc.