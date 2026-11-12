Suited Wins 2026 Legaltech Breakthrough Award For Predictive AI Solution Of The Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Career outcomes show how Suited's predictive AI connects candidate potential to attorney performance and retention

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suited, the talent intelligence platform helping law firms make better hiring decisions, today announced it has been named“LegalTech Predictive AI Solution of the Year” in the seventh annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards.

More than 80% of law students participating in Big Law recruiting complete Suited assessments annually. Across its products, Suited serves more than 30 top firms, including 60% of the Vault 10 and 38% of the Vault 50. A proprietary dataset that spans more than 50,000 candidates and 5,000 incumbent attorneys underpins its innovative talent solutions.

As law school recruiting moves earlier, firms are extending offers before students have a semester of grades or a professional track record. Suited fills that gap with cognitive and behavioral data and firm-specific AI models that help predict performance and retention.

“Suited puts better intelligence behind your next hiring decision. Data solutions have transformed how law firms approach litigation mandates, timekeeping, billing, spend management, and more. Yet talent has stayed a data blind spot. Recruiting rests on grades, school, and interviews, with firms making their most expensive hiring decisions with the least amount of data,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough.“Suited gives law firms a brand new category of data they can rely on at a moment when traditional hiring metrics are becoming scarce, as well as the longitudinal evidence to prove it predicts the outcomes that matter. This incredible use of data technology deserves our 2026 award for 'LegalTech Predictive AI Solution of the Year.'”

Averaged across Suited's law firm clients, candidates identified as good matches were 2.1 times as likely to become high performers and 53% less likely to leave.

Separately, Suited studied more than 9,000 candidates from the graduating classes of 2022–2025 who completed Suited in their law school recruitment process and subsequently began their careers at NLJ 500 firms. Candidates who met none of its three cognitive assessment thresholds were 1.8 times more likely to leave within two years than those who met all three. The figure rose to 2.0 times at Vault 50 firms and 2.8 times at Vault 10 firms.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from LegalTech Breakthrough. Firms increasingly need to understand a candidate's potential before there is a professional track record to evaluate,” said Matt Spencer, CEO of Suited.“These results connect the insights we provide during recruiting to whether associates perform and stay. That gives firms a stronger foundation for investing in their people.”

Candidates complete a 45-minute assessment that measures cognitive ability and behavioral traits. Suited combines assessment results from a firm's incumbent attorneys with their performance data to build a predictive model that reflects that firm's own definition of success. Recruiters then receive customized match scores that add evidence to their evaluations alongside resumes, transcripts and interviews.

Suited provides predictive insight for firms to combine with their teams' human judgment, while ensuring candidates maintain control over who can access their data. Candidates choose which firms can see their results through consent and privacy settings, supported by physical, administrative and technical safeguards that protect personal information. Voluntarily provided demographic data helps Suited test for bias, and every hiring decision remains in human hands.

About Suited

Suited is a talent intelligence platform transforming how leading law firms and investment banks hire and retain exceptional talent. By combining behavioral science, cognitive assessment, AI, and proprietary market intelligence, Suited helps organizations make more informed hiring decisions while empowering legal and finance professionals to make better career decisions. The company works with many of the world's leading law firms and investment banks and supports both entry-level and experienced hiring through its talent intelligence platform.

For more information, visit wellsuited.com.

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Artificial Intelligence, Access to Justice, Case Management, Contract Management, Court Technology, Data and Analytics, eDiscovery, Legal Operations, Legal Research, Practice Management, RegTech and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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