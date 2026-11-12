LUCY Returns With New Digital Single, 다시! (AGAIN!)

Photo Credit: MYSTIC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LUCY returns with its eighth digital single, 다시! (AGAIN!). This release is the band's first new music release since its second full-length album, Childish, in April. The release arrives as the band wraps up their 2026 9th Concert ISLAND Encore Tour ahead of the tour's close in Singapore on November 14.“Like this single 다시! (AGAIN!), I think what gives LUCY the strength to rebound when we're worn out is WalWalE and the dreams we carry. I hope you'll love and be loved by each other, by yourselves, and by this world through this album.” – CHO WONSANG다시! (AGAIN!) has two tracks in which bassist and producer CHO WONSANG wrote the lyrics and co-composed both tracks. The title track“다시! (AGAIN!)” is about pushing through the harsh world, constantly finding themselves back at the starting point, and choosing to keep going anyway. The arrangement alternates between heavy beats and a lyrical melody line, and SHIN YECHAN's violin leads in the bridge, followed by the guitar and bass shredding. The second track is“아마 괜찮을 너에게 (saudade).” It is a track that is about the regret over a relationship that passed long ago.“The title track '다시! (AGAIN!)' has this hopeful, overwhelming feeling to it, and we put a lot of care into expressing that emotion. So more than anything, I hope our album can become even a small source of strength for WalWalE, who are running toward something 'AGAIN!' every day.” – SHIN YECHANThe band is currently running the Asia encore leg of the 2026 9th Concert ISLAND Encore Tour, which opened with three nights in Seoul from October 23 to 25, in Hong Kong on November 3, and closing in Singapore on November 14. The release comes right as the band's closing night approaches.ABOUT LUCYLUCY is a four-member South Korean band managed by MYSTIC that debuted on May 8th, 2020. Their name means 'light' in Latin, and the band consists of violinist SHIN YECHAN, vocalist and guitarist CHOI SANGYEOP, bassist and producer CHO WONSANG, and drummer and vocalist SHIN GWANGIL.LUCY has been building their distinctive genre since their debut by composing, writing lyrics for, and producing all of their albums. They soon became a leading K-band with grand performances, a refreshing sound, and unique vocal color. The band has sold out all eight solo concerts held in Korea so far and appeared as a headliner for the Grand Mint Festival, a major Korean festival, for three years in a row from 2023 to 2025, proving their strong presence and popularity. In 2024, they successfully wrapped up their first world tour, LUCY 1st WORLD TOUR written by FLOWER, in multiple cities in Asia, including Seoul, and North America. Following their debut, LUCY made their KSPO DOME debut with their solo concert 'ISLAND' in May and went on to captivate audiences in Taipei, Daegu, and Yokohama. In October, they kicked off their encore concert series in Seoul, followed by a performance in Hong Kong, and are set to bring the series to a close with a final show in Singapore on November 14th. This November, LUCY further cemented their status as one of the leading acts in the K-band scene by winning both Best Artist and Best Band at the 2026 Korea Grand Music Awards (KGMA), reaffirming their popularity and influence. LUCY will continue active promotions along with their new single“다시! (AGAIN!)”.

Helix Publicity

Helix Publicity LLC

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[MV] LUCY - 다시!

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LUCY Returns with New Digital Single, 다시! (AGAIN!) News Provided By Helix Publicity November 12, 2026, 17:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, World & Regional



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