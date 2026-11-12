Karnataka BJP Chief Vijayendra Slams Cong Leaders For 'Disrespectful' Remarks Against PM Modi Ahead Of His Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 12 (IANS) Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President B.Y. Vijayendra on Thursday criticised Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Ministers Krishna Byre Gowda and Priyank Kharge for making what he termed 'disrespectful remarks' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his visit to the state on Friday.

Addressing a media conference at the state BJP headquarters, Jagannath Bhavan, Vijayendra said that he was both angry and disappointed by the statements made by the Chief Minister and the two Ministers.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to participate in various programmes in Bengaluru and Mysuru on Friday.

Referring to Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda's post on social media platform X alleging that his speech had been removed from the programme for the Metro inauguration as punishment for seeking Karnataka's rightful share, Vijayendra termed the claim 'baseless' and 'far from the truth'.

"Krishna Byre Gowda may be the Bengaluru Development Minister. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bengaluru to inaugurate the Yellow Line during Siddaramaiah's earlier tenure as Chief Minister, the then Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar was not given an opportunity to speak. Siddaramaiah delivered the address. Therefore, the claim that Krishna Byre Gowda's speech was removed because he raised questions about Bengaluru's development is far from the truth," the State BJP President said.

Vijayendra challenged Krishna Byre Gowda to disclose how much money the state government had spent on Bengaluru's development over the past three-and-a-half years.

"You say that nobody can stop you from working for Bengaluru's development. What development have you undertaken in Bengaluru over the last three-and-a-half years? Reveal how many thousand crores you have allocated for the city's development. Also, tell us how many potholes you have filled," the BJP leader demanded from the state government.

Questioning the Minister's remarks on the rising cost of infrastructure projects, Vijayendra asked whether he was aware of the escalation in the estimated cost of the Upper Krishna Project (UKP).

Krishna Byre Gowda had reportedly said that delays in obtaining project approvals were increasing costs and placing an 86 per cent financial burden on the state government.

"Krishna Byre Gowda speaks about the increase in the cost of the Metro project. When was the UKP, which is intended to provide irrigation water to farmers in Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Yadgir and Raichur districts of North Karnataka, approved? What was its original estimated cost? Are you aware that it has now crossed Rs 1 lakh crore? Go and ask your Chief Minister about this," Vijayendra said.

He accused the Congress government of attempting to insult the Prime Minister and said PM Modi had been providing the state with the funds it required, while the state's own leaders were responsible for the alleged injustice.

Taking on Priyank Kharge over his remarks about PM Modi's visit to Karnataka and the BJP's social media campaign, Vijayendra questioned the state government's handling of law and order.

He referred to the alleged rape of a 12-year-old Scheduled Tribe girl in Mundgod and questioned the state Home Minister Kharge's response to the incident.

"A 12-year-old Scheduled Tribe girl has been raped in Mundgod. Despite such an incident, what is the Home Minister (Priyank Kharge) doing? Just because he has a tongue, does he think he can say anything? He has no understanding of the law-and-order situation. His only job seems to be criticising Prime Minister Modi," Vijayendra alleged.

He urged the Chief Minister Shivakumar and the Home Minister Kharge to refrain from making irresponsible remarks about the Prime Minister and instead show him due respect.

On the state government's proposal to provide military training to members of minority communities, Vijayendra alleged that the Congress government was creating divisions between Muslims and Hindus by treating minorities, particularly Muslims, differently.

"We are not against minorities. The Congress is systematically leading Muslims in the wrong direction by creating divisions between them and Hindus. This will benefit nobody," he said.

Vijayendra also accused Congress workers of removing BJP flex banners ahead of the Prime Minister's visit and alleged that they were indulging in hooliganism.

He said that PM Modi would participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram, which was not a government programme, before flagging off the Metro service and leaving for Delhi on Thursday afternoon.

"We are not bringing people to PM Modi's programme. People themselves will gather at several places. Thousands will come to see him (PM Modi). Congress leaders have removed BJP flex banners and are indulging in hooliganism. It is in their nature," Vijayendra alleged.

BJP leaders and workers are expected to participate in the Prime Minister's programmes during his visit to the state.