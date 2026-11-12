Assam Agriculture Minister Sets Jan 15 Deadline For 100 Pc Farmer Registration

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 12 (IANS) Assam Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika on Thursday set a January 15 deadline for completing 100 per cent farmer registration in Dhemaji district, while reviewing the implementation of key agricultural schemes and inspecting innovative farming projects.

During a day-long visit to the district, Hazarika inspected integrated farming, sunn hemp cultivation and oil palm projects before chairing a departmental review meeting at the District Commissioner's conference hall.

Officials informed the Minister that Dhemaji has so far achieved 83 per cent of its farmer registration target. Expressing the need to bring all eligible cultivators under the registration process, Hazarika directed the department to ensure 100 per cent coverage by January 15.

The Minister began his field visit at Arnai Chapori, where he inspected a 22-bigha integrated farm developed by progressive farmer Bhuban Pegu. The farm has adopted a diversified model involving areca nut, tomato, papaya and pineapple cultivation, along with poly-tank pisciculture.

At Demow, Hazarika also reviewed sunn hemp cultivation and highlighted its potential in improving soil fertility and promoting green manure practices.

He later visited oil palm and multi-crop horticulture farms developed by farmers Bamun Islary and Dilip Boro in the Dipa area and interacted with local cultivators to understand challenges facing agricultural activities.

During the review meeting, the Minister issued a series of directions to officials, including the formation of more Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) and regular field-level 'Khet Bachao' awareness programmes.

He also asked the department to expedite the identification of land required to meet oil palm cultivation targets and hold joint meetings involving the Fisheries and Agriculture departments to promote Makhana cultivation.

Hazarika further directed officials to address bottlenecks faced by local agri-entrepreneurs seeking support under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF).

Paddy procurement certificates were also distributed to several farmers during the programme. Cabinet Minister Ranoj Pegu, MP Pradan Baruah and MLAs Bhuban Pegu and Jibon Gogoi accompanied Hazarika during the visit.