Crystal Palace Sacks Pierre Sage After Poor Premier League Season Start

London [UK], November 12 (ANI): Crystal Palace have sacked head coach Pierre Sage after just 16 matches in charge, following a disappointing start to the Premier League season that has left the club rooted to the bottom of the standings. Sage, who was appointed in June on a three-year contract as a replacement for Oliver Glasner, managed just two victories in 10 Premier League matches, with the club struggling for consistency and defensive stability.

The decision comes after Palace suffered a 3-1 home defeat against Liverpool on Sunday, extending their difficult run under the Frenchman. Confirming the development on Thursday, Crystal Palace announced that three members of Sage's coaching staff, Jamal Alioui, Damien Della Santa and Sandy Guichard, had also left the club. The club, in an official statement, said that "an update on the process of appointing a new manager will be provided in due course".

Palace have endured a difficult campaign, particularly at the back, having conceded 24 goals in the Premier League, the highest tally among teams in the competition this season. Sage's departure marks another setback for the club following the exit of Glasner, who oversaw the most successful period in Palace's history, guiding them to the FA Cup, UEFA Conference League and Community Shield titles. However, the club lost several important players from that successful era during the summer, including Maxence Lacroix and Daniel Munoz. Palace were also the lowest spenders among Premier League clubs in the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Sky Sports, the former Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Sage at Selhurst Park. The Danish coach has been without a club since being dismissed by Tottenham in February. Frank had previously been considered by Palace during their managerial search in the summer before the club eventually appointed Sage. The 52-year-old enjoyed a successful seven-year spell at Brentford between 2018 and 2025, guiding the club into the Premier League and establishing them as a top-flight side. Brentford also secured a ninth-place finish in the 2023 season under his leadership. He subsequently joined Tottenham as a replacement for Ange Postecoglou but lasted less than eight months in the role before being dismissed, with Spurs struggling in 16th place in the league.

Palace had also considered several other candidates, including Frank Lampard, Sean Dyche, Vitor Pereira, Kim Hellberg, Vitor Matos and Tony Popovic, while Jens Berthel Askou and Ole Werner were also reportedly among the names discussed. With the club currently at the foot of the Premier League table, the incoming manager will face the immediate challenge of improving results and addressing Palace's defensive vulnerabilities as they look to move away from the relegation zone. (ANI)