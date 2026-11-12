Kashipur and Rudrapur Win Top Honors in Swachh Survekshan 2025-26

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 12 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday congratulated Kashipur and Rudrapur for securing top honours in their respective categories under Swachh Survekshan 2025-26, describing the achievement as a matter of pride for Uttarakhand.

As per an official release, Mayor of Kashipur Deepak Bali, Mayor of Rudrapur Vikas Sharma, Director of the Urban Development Department Vinod Goswami, Municipal Commissioner of Kashipur Ravindra Bisht, Municipal Commissioner of Rudrapur Shipra Joshi, and State Mission Manager of Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 Manoj Pandey called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister's residence. During the meeting, they briefed the Chief Minister on the achievements secured by Kashipur and Rudrapur under Swachh Survekshan 2025-26.

During an event held in New Delhi on Wednesday, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs awarded Kashipur the first prize in the state category and Rudrapur the first prize in the Himalayan states category under Swachh Survekshan 2025-26. This honour was conferred for remarkable improvements in urban cleanliness, sanitation management, and urban local bodies.

Extending his heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all public representatives, officers, employees, and sanitation workers for this achievement, Chief Minister Dhami said the recognition received by Kashipur and Rudrapur is a matter of great pride for the entire Uttarakhand. This milestone is the result of the collective commitment, dedication, and continuous efforts of public representatives, the administration, and ordinary citizens towards cleanliness.

He noted that under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Swachh Bharat Mission has transformed sanitation into a mass movement across the country. The state government in Uttarakhand is also continuously striving to build clean, healthy, and beautiful cities. The Chief Minister emphasised that cleanliness is not merely restricted to government schemes and arrangements, but should be the responsibility of every citizen and an integral part of our collective lifestyle. He stressed the necessity of ensuring effective waste management, scientific disposal of garbage, development of modern sanitation infrastructure, and regular cleaning of public places in urban areas. He added that by further strengthening public participation in this direction, local bodies must make ongoing efforts to raise awareness about cleanliness among citizens.

CM Dhami remarked that this achievement by Kashipur and Rudrapur serves as an inspiring example for other urban local bodies in the state. All urban local bodies in the state should continuously improve sanitation standards through mutual coordination, innovation, and enhanced operational efficiency. Expressing confidence, he said that through collective efforts, the cities of Uttarakhand will set an ideal example for the country in the fields of cleanliness, environmental protection, and sustainable urban development. On this occasion, the delegation also briefed the Chief Minister on ongoing efforts to strengthen cleanliness initiatives, improve sanitation infrastructure, implement effective waste management, and achieve better outcomes under Swachh Survekshan. (ANI)