Kejriwal Confident as AAP Announces 71 Candidates for Punjab Polls

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday expressed confidence in the party's preparations for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, saying it had declared candidates for 71 constituencies while other parties were focused on criticising AAP. In a post on X, Kejriwal extended wishes to the candidates and said the party was "moving ahead with confidence in Punjab."

AAP is moving ahead in Punjab with confidence. We have declared 71 seats when other parties have nothing positive to offer except abusing us. Best wishes to the candidates - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 12, 2026

“AAP is moving ahead in Punjab with confidence. We have declared 71 seats when other parties have nothing positive to offer except abusing us. Best wishes to the candidates,” Kejriwal wrote.

Earlier in the day, AAP announced its second list of 31 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, dropping several sitting MLAs, including a Cabinet minister, and fielding new faces in multiple constituencies. In Amritsar North, the party has fielded Karamjit Singh Rintu in place of Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who recently joined the BJP and resigned as a member of the Punjab Legislative Assembly. In the Patti constituency of Tarn Taran district, former minister and sitting MLA Laljit Singh Bhullar has been replaced by Jaskanwar Singh Gill, popularly known as Jassa Patti. Similarly, Nitin Kohli has been nominated from Jalandhar Central in place of sitting MLA Raman Arora. In Chamkaur Sahib, AAP has fielded Jasvir Singh Garhi, who joined the party from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), replacing MLA Charanjit Singh. In Kharar, former minister and sitting MLA Anmol Gagan Mann has been replaced by Parminder Singh Goldy. In Lambi constituency of Muktsar district, the party has dropped Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian and fielded his relative Randhir Singh Dhira Khuddian instead. In Bathinda Rural, Gopal Singh has been nominated in place of sitting MLA Amit Rattan, while in Shutrana, Vaninder Kaur Loomba has replaced sitting MLA Kulwant Singh Bazigar. With these announcements, AAP has declared 71 candidates for the 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly ahead of the 2027 elections.